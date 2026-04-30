Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI and Kings Mine Capital Agree to Establish $150 Million+ GoldVault Tokenization Program

Agreement Contemplates Bullion at $3,000 an Ounce to Spot for 24-Month Delivery with $40 Million Projected Profit at $5000 an Ounce. GoldVault Tokens Issue at Discount to Spot with Production-Linked Royalty Stream

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, and King Mining Capital ("King Mining Capital") today announced that they have entered into a agreement for a multi-component strategic transaction that will combine a Datavault AI equity investment in King Mining Capital, a Datavault AI stock-funded purchase of 20,000 ounces of physical gold bullion, and the launch of a $150 million-plus GoldVault tokenization program backed by King Mining Capital's high-grade gold resources.

Direct Equity, Physical Bullion, and Stock-Funded Consideration

Subject to entering into a definitive agreement with King Mining Capital, Datavault AI plans to receive a 5% equity interest in King Mining Capital at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the agreement, together with a warrant to acquire an additional 5% equity interest in King Mining Capital upon completion of the GoldVault tokenization program. Datavault AI anticipates it will also have the right to acquire 20,000 ounces of physical gold bullion from King Mining Capital for delivery within 24 months [of signing of a definitive agreement], payable in Datavault AI common stock at a 30% discount to prevailing market gold prices. Based on current spot pricing and Datavault AI's internal analysis, the bullion acquisition is projected to generate approximately $40 million in profit.[1] The structure aligns Datavault AI directly with the long-term performance of King Mining Capital's underlying mineral assets while expanding the Company's strategic balance-sheet exposure to U.S.-aligned precious metals.

$150 Million+ GoldVault Tokenization Program

The GoldVault program will deploy Datavault AI's patented Information Data Exchange, DataScore, and DataValue blockchain platform to mint $150 million or more in digital tokens, each representing pro-rata digital ownership in premium in-ground and refined gold assets with strong American mining ties. Pricing will track the COMEX gold benchmark on a per-ounce basis. Tokens will be initially issued at a discount to prevailing spot gold market valuations, providing holders with a built-in value margin at issuance. Token holders will additionally participate in a royalty stream tied to ongoing King Mining Capital's production, generating recurring economic upside beyond underlying metal price appreciation. The program is targeted for launch by the third quarter of fiscal 2026, making tokenized American-aligned gold accessible to global investors.

Executive Statements

Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, said, "This King Mining Capital transaction is the most fully integrated RWA structure Datavault AI has executed to date. We are taking a direct equity position in the miner, locking in 20,000 ounces of physical bullion at a meaningful discount to spot, and giving GoldVault token holders a royalty stream tied to actual production. That alignment between issuer, miner, and investor is what positions our patented platform as the model for compliant tokenization of strategic natural resources."

Jeffrey Katz, Managing Principal of King Mining Capital LLC, added, "Partnering with Datavault AI is a game-changer for King Mining Capital. It validates our high-quality gold assets, provides immediate access to global digital capital markets, and creates exciting new liquidity and upside for our stakeholders. Together, we're advancing production and development plans that will deliver real value from these exceptional resources while embracing the future of tokenized mining assets."

Platform Architecture

It is anticipated that the tokenized assets will utilize Datavault AI's proprietary smart-contract technology for ownership verification, AI-driven valuation, and revenue participation rights linked to future commercial gold production.

Market Opportunity

Gold is in a powerful structural bull market. Central banks continue aggressive accumulation as a hedge against currency diversification and geopolitical risk, while investor demand surges amid economic uncertainty. Mine supply remains constrained and slow to respond, with global production growth expected to stay modest in 2026. Analysts project gold prices could reach $4,900-$5,500/oz by year-end 2026 (perJ.P. Morgan Global Research, December 2025), driven by sustained official sector buying (potentially 800+ tonnes annually) and robust investment flows (perWorld Gold Council, Gold Demand Trends Full Year 2025). Tokenizing high-quality gold resources positions investors at the intersection of physical scarcity and digital liquidity.

Expanding Strategic Minerals Tokenization Portfolio

The King Mining Capital transaction marks the latest high-impact milestone in Datavault AI's rapid expansion into tokenized critical minerals and precious metals. It follows the Company's recent $100 million Coppercoin program with Coppercore Inc. (announced March 31, 2026) for high-grade copper resources and the $78.2 million initiative with American Strategic Minerals Inc. for U.S.-mined antimony, gold, copper, and silver (announced March 26, 2026). These collaborations showcase Datavault AI's systematic build-out of a diversified RWA portfolio - spanning industrial metals essential for AI infrastructure and electrification (copper) to defense-critical materials (antimony) and now premium precious metals (gold). The Company believes that its platform is fast becoming the industry benchmark for bridging high-value mineral assets with global digital capital markets.

About King Mining Capital LLC.

King Mining Capital is a North American-based advisory and investment company focused on the investment, acquisition, and development of mineral exploration and mining companies.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is a pioneer in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions across its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission. The Data Science Division harnesses Web3 and high-performance computing to enable experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries, including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more.

The Information Data Exchange (IDE) is a token exchange technology powered by Nasdaq Financial Infrastructure. The Company owns and operates exchanges powered by its patented technology, including but not limited to International Elements Exchange (IEE), Sports Illustrated Exchange (SIx), New York Interactive Advertising Exchange (NYIAX), and American Political Exchange (APE). The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at httos://www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements use words such as "will," "expects," "plans," "projects," "targets," "intends," or similar terms. They include statements about the entry into a definitive agreement for, and the potential closing of, a transaction involving Datavault AI's 5% equity investment in King Mining Capital and the warrant for an additional 5%, Datavault AI's potential acquisition of 20,000 ounces of gold bullion, the projected $40 million in profit from the bullion acquisition, the anticipated issuance of GoldVault tokens at a discount to spot with a production-linked royalty stream, the targeted $150 million-plus token mint and launch in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the market opportunity for the tokens, and the Company's expansion into other critical minerals and precious metals. These statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks, including: risks that the equity investment, the warrant, or the bullion Agreement may not close on the contemplated terms or timeline; risks relating to the issuance of Datavault AI common stock as bullion consideration, including dilution; risks that the projected $40 million profit may not be realized due to gold price movements, delivery delays, or settlement costs; risks relating to the discount-at-issuance and royalty-stream features of GoldVault tokens, including their regulatory characterization; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings, available atwww.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Industry and Market Data

Within this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding the market for our products. We have obtained some of this information and statistics from various independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications, reports by market research firms, and other independent sources. Some data and other information contained in this press release are also based on management's estimates and calculations, which are derived from our review and interpretation of internal surveys and independent sources. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. Market, ranking, and other industry data included in this press release, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be fully reliable.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks, and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, trade names, service marks, and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, trade names, service marks, and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, trade names, service marks, and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the or symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, trade names, service marks, and copyrights.

Sources

1.J.P. Morgan Global Research, Gold Price Outlook (December 2025) - 2026 Market Outlook recorded December 9-17, 2025, including end-of-2026 gold price forecasts.

2.World Gold Council, Gold Demand Trends Full Year 2025 (January 29, 2026) - Full-year 2025 central bank demand of 863t, supply constraints, and 2026 outlook.

Media Contact:

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact:

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ebarger@dvlt.ai | ir@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

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