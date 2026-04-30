CuriosityStream to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 14

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / CuriosityStream Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:CURI), a leading global factual entertainment media company, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, May 14, 2026, after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

Participants may dial in toll-free at (877) 407-9716 or International at (201) 493-6779 and reference conference ID 13759951. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI) is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is also a leader in high-integrity AI video model training and data licensing, extending the reach and value of its premium library. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity History, Curiosity Animals, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Contact:

CuriosityStream Investor Relations

Brett Maas

IR@CuriosityStream.com

SOURCE: CuriosityStream Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/curiositystream-to-report-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-1162836