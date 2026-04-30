

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NielsenIQ (NIQ), a consumer intelligence company, and Ulta Beauty, a U.S. specialty beauty retailer, announced Thursday that they launched a strategic data sharing collaboration aimed at expanding industry visibility into the U.S. beauty market and improving decisions for brands and retailers.



Under the agreement, Ulta Beauty will provide sales data for NIQ's forthcoming Full View of Beauty Channel, which integrates retail measurement with consumer-level insights across prestige and mass beauty and wellness to deliver a comprehensive view of consumer behavior.



Ulta's participation will expand coverage and depth within the beauty channel.



NIQ will also become Ulta Beauty's primary beauty insights panel provider.



Ulta will leverage NIQ's Omnishopper, which tracks total trip behavior online and offline via a 250,000-person consumer panel, and Digital purchases, which offers visibility into e-commerce transactions, to support enterprise-wide insights and analytics.



Jacqueline Flam, NIQ Managing Director, Beauty & Health, said Ulta beauty plays a 'defining role' in the category and the deal furthers NIQ's mission to democratize access to beauty data through Full view of Beauty.



Lauren Brindley, Ulta Beauty Chief Merchandising Officer, said the collaboration with NIQ will translate insights from Ulta's nearly 47 million loyalty members into smarter decisions for its business and brand partners.



The companies said the partnership will give beauty brands greater access to actionable intelligence to inform assortment, innovation, and go-to-market plans.



On the NYSE, shares of NielsenIQ closed Wednesday's regular trading 2.90 percent higher at $11.36.



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