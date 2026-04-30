DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Disposal of Trepp

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (54HB,DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Disposal of Trepp 30-Apr-2026 / 13:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Disposal of Trepp 30 April 2026 Rothermere Continuation Holdings Limited (RCHL), parent company of DMGT, whose Bonds[1] are listed on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, has agreed to sell Trepp, its US Property Information business, to Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services, for approximately US USD1 billion in cash at completion. The timing of completion is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act in the US. Consistent with our strategy, the proceeds will enable the Group to maintain financial flexibility as we allocate capital to opportunities that will generate long-term sustainable value. Lord Rothermere, Executive Chairman, commented: "We acquired Trepp more than two decades ago and I am immensely proud of Annemarie DiCola and her team for building a world-class digital information business. Fitch will be a brilliant long-term custodian for Trepp. It has the pedigree and experience to drive the next stage of Trepp's growth. I have no doubt that Trepp's employees and customers can look forward to the future with confidence under Fitch's ownership." Trepp was founded in 1979 and acquired by DMGT in 2004. Since then, it has grown into a premier provider of business-critical data, insights and technology for the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking industries. Centerview Partners and Goldman Sachs are acting as financial advisers and Baker McKenzie as exclusive legal adviser to RCHL during the disposal process. For further information Simon Duke, MD of Communications and Corporate Affairs, +44 (0)7386684180 Market Abuse Regulation The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information. About RCHL RCHL manages a diverse, multinational portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary, +44 (0)7957199106 Disclaimer This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/ 2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer for sale of any securities or an offer or invitation to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction or a solicitation of any vote or approval. Not for release, publication or distribution (directly or indirectly) in whole or in part in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of that jurisdiction. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] GBP200,000,000 6.375% Bonds due 2027 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS0306155499, GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DIS TIDM: 54HB,DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 Sequence No.: 425987 EQS News ID: 2319356 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 30, 2026 08:38 ET (12:38 GMT)