Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSX: LBS) (TSX: LBS.PR.A) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that it has completed a treasury offering of preferred shares ("Preferred Shares") for gross proceeds of approximately $76.4 million. The Preferred Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the existing symbol LBS.PR.A.

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.50 per Preferred Share to yield 6.9%.(1) The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., and Scotiabank and included Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., CI Investment Services Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Ventum Financial Corp., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

The Fund invests on an approximately equally weighted basis, in a portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks and the four major publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies:

Bank of Montreal Great-West Lifeco Inc. National Bank of Canada The Bank of Nova Scotia Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Royal Bank of Canada iA Financial Corporation Inc. The Toronto-Dominion Bank Sun Life Financial Inc. Manulife Financial Corporation

About Brompton Funds

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1) Annualized yield on offer price. See Performance table below.

Life & Banc Split Corp.

Compound Annual Returns to March 31, 2026 1-Yr 3-Yr 5-Yr 10-Yr S.I. Preferred Shares (TSX: LBS.PR.A) 7.4% 7.1% 6.5% 5.8% 5.5%

Returns are for the periods ended March 31, 2026, and are unaudited. Inception date October 17, 2006. The table shows the compound return on a Preferred Share. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Preferred Shares will perform in the future. The information shown is based on the redemption price per Preferred Share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund on the Preferred Shares during the periods shown were reinvested at the redemption price per Preferred Share in additional Preferred Shares of the Fund.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income tax payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.



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Source: Brompton Funds Limited