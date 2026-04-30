

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Households across the UK are embracing solar power as the government accelerates its clean power mission to reduce the country's exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets following the outbreak of the Middle East war.



New government data published Thursday shows that more than 27,000 solar installations were completed in March - the highest monthly total since 2012 - bringing the total number of solar installations across the UK to more than two million for the first time.



Solar capacity increased by 11.7 percent over the past year, adding 2.3 GW of clean, homegrown electricity to Britain's energy mix. This growth means more British renewable power is being generated domestically, helping to protect families and businesses from international gas price shocks.



The record growth comes as the government steps up investment in solar power across homes, schools and communities to deliver its clean power mission and help cut energy bills.



The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the government has consented Springwell Solar Farm, the largest power-producing solar farm in UK.



'Plug-in' solar panels (low-cost panels that families can put on their balconies or outdoor space) will become available in shops within months and save people money on their bills.



The government is making it a standard that solar panels are fitted on new homes in England.



This month saw a new record for solar generation, with National Energy System Operator data showing solar output passing 15 GW for the first time on Britain's electricity system, underlining the pace at which clean, homegrown power is being rolled out.



Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said that subject to final approvals, the government is providing an extra 100 million pounds for the Social Housing Fund, helping deliver up to 57,000 solar installations for households during this financial year.



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