Elko, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) ("the Company"), a mineral exploration company committed to advancing North America's energy independence through domestic critical mineral resource exploration and production, is pleased to provide an update on ongoing activities.

Following completion of a Fall 2025 exploration program at the Las Pilas Rare Earth Element ("REE") prospect in southern British Columbia, which generated positive results sufficient to support further evaluation, the Company expanded its land position through the staking of additional claims in the surrounding area. In conjunction with this expansion, Lithium Corporation entered into an option agreement with Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI), pursuant to which Ridgestone may earn an interest in certain claims by completing staged exploration expenditures and making cash and share payments over a multi-year period. The Company also staked an additional REE property further afield in the Midway Range of the Monashee Mountains. Although fieldwork here was originally scheduled to commence early in the 2026 exploration season, progress on several British Columbia claims has been delayed due to implementation of the provincial government's revised Aboriginal consultation process. At present, there is no defined timeline for resolution of these matters, and as a result the Company elected to redirect near-term exploration efforts toward assets with clearer access and permitting pathways.

In light of these delays, Lithium Corporation has shifted its primary exploration focus to the area of the Company's lithium claystone prospecting activities located in northern Nevada, Idaho, and southeastern Oregon. Preliminary exploration activity across this broad area has identified multiple zones of anomalous lithium mineralization which management believes merits follow-up work.

In February, Lithium Corporation technical personnel assisted Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) with additional sampling and evaluation activities at their Tonopah Tailings project in Nevada. This phase of work included 21 auger holes, with all sampled material composited as a bulk sample and submitted for laboratory testing to assess precious metals recovery characteristics. Earlier work previously conducted by the Company in collaboration with Silver47's predecessor Summa Silver Corp., supported a determination that the Belmont Tailings contain an inferred resource of approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver and 11,000 ounces of gold. Through its partial ownership interest in Summa, LLC, Lithium Corporation retains a 0.25% Net Smelter Return royalty on any precious metals production from the project. Silver47 is currently evaluating the economic viability of advancing this near-surface tailings material toward potential production.

Learn more about Lithium Corporation's complete portfolio of lithium, graphite, titanium/rare earth elements, antimony and fluorspar prospects:

https://lithiumcorporation.com/projects/

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is a mineral exploration company dedicated to securing North America's energy independence through domestic critical mineral resources. As one of the few Project Generators in North America's critical minerals sector, the Company leverages its extensive exploration expertise to focus on energy metals with the goal of helping achieve energy independence for North America.

The Company's dual operational focus spans two worldclass mining jurisdictions, with promising lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, and a diverse portfolio of titanium, rare earth elements, graphite, fluorspar, and antimony properties in British Columbia, Canada. Lithium Corporation is committed to driving a secure and independent energy future for North America through strategic investments in energy metals exploration and related opportunities, such as renewable energy generation and energy storage solutions.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices, and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) 1031 Railroad St. Ste 102B Elko NV 89801 (775) 410-5287 www.lithiumcorporation.com

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Source: Lithium Corporation