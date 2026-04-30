Grit Real Estate Income Group: APPROVALS FOR TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING AND UPDATE ON EXTENSION FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS

DJ APPROVALS FOR TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING AND UPDATE ON EXTENSION FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) APPROVALS FOR TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING AND UPDATE ON EXTENSION FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS 30-Apr-2026 / 14:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code: DEL.N0000 ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") APPROVALS FOR TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING AND UPDATE ON EXTENSION FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS Approvals for temporary suspension of trading Shareholders of the Company and the general public are referred to the communique released on 29 April 2026, regarding the Company's request for a temporary suspension of the listing of its ordinary shares, following a delay in the publication of its audited financial results for the 18-month period ended 31 December 2025. ("Financial Results") The Board of Directors (the "Board") now confirms that the requisite approvals for the temporary suspension of trading have been obtained from the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd ("SEM"). In alignment with the suspension on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), the Company formally requested a suspension of dealings from the SEM, which has been duly granted. Accordingly the suspension of dealings will take effect from 07:30 a.m. (UK time) on Friday, 1 May 2026, and from commencement of trading on the SEM on Monday, 4 May 2026 (given Friday, 1 May 2026 is a public holiday in Mauritius). Following the publication of the Financial Results, the Company intends to apply to the FCA and SEM for the restoration of the listing, and the lifting of the suspension of dealings in its ordinary shares. The Company will keep shareholders and the public informed of further developments as and when appropriate. Update on extension for Financial Results In light of the delay in the finalisation of the audit, a request was made for an extension for the publication of the Financial Results, which has been duly approved by the SEM. The Company is working towards finalising its accounts and a further communique will be issued once the Company has a definitive date for the publication of the Financial Results. By Order of the Board 30 April 2026 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Morne Reinders, Investor Relations +27 82 480 4541 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Rukhsaar Lallmahomed +230 402 0893

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Nigel Nunoo+ (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Hugo Jordaan (Chief Financial Officer) *, Michael Dorn (Chief Restructuring Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, and Lynette Finlay+

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: MUFG Corporate Markets

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

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ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 Category Code: SRS TIDM: GR1T LEI Code: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 Sequence No.: 425999 EQS News ID: 2319492 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)