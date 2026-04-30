Comcast and Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County Open Lift Zones in Lacey to Help Youth Build Digital Skills

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Comcast and Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County (BGCTC) have opened new Lift Zones in Lacey, Tumwater, Yelm, and Rochester to help youth build their digital skills. The Kaila Celeste Rants-Jorgensen Branch in Lacey will be the hub for the new Lift Zone Media Studio funded by Comcast. The Lift Zone includes free WiFi access and was made possible by a nearly $40,000 contribution from Comcast to support technology upgrades for the Club and provide advanced programming for youth.

"Comcast's new Lift Zone will be a meaningful resource for youth in Lacey and the surrounding community," said Shellica Trevino, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County. "Academic enrichment is a core focus of our work, and through this partnership with Comcast, we're expanding access to learning through Coding Club across the county. Our upper elementary youth and teens will also have the opportunity to engage in content creation in a new media studio, experiences made possible through Comcast's support. These program additions, along with free high-speed WiFi, ensure youth have access to the digital skills and tools they need to succeed."

Lift Zones are Comcast's nationwide initiative to ensure more people in more communities have access to the internet and digital tools needed to thrive. Building on the legacy of Comcast's award-winning Lift Zone program, which launched in 2020 and now includes more than 1,250 locations nationwide, this Lift Zone will offer:

Laptops and Chromebooks to support digital learning and Coding Club

Video cameras for content creation and media projects

Audio-visual and sound equipment

Microphones and podcast-capable tools

Studio lighting to support video and media production

Updated furnishings to create a functional and welcoming learning environment

"At Comcast, supporting our communities is at the heart of how we work to close Washington's digital skills gap-especially for local students," said Carla Carrell, Senior Director of Local Government Affairs, Comcast Pacific Northwest Region. "This Comcast Lift Zone is designed as a welcoming, community-centered space where students can connect online, access essential resources, and strengthen the digital skills they need for everyday life. By partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County and investing here, we're helping expand opportunity and build a stronger future for families across the South Puget Sound."

Comcast Lift Zones are part of Project UP, the company's $1 billion initiative to advance digital opportunity and create a future of unlimited possibilities.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County (BGCTC) is a non-profit organization that inspires and enables youth to realize their greatness. Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County believes all youth, no matter who they are or where they come from, deserve the opportunity to build a great future. Our Clubs provide a safe, supportive place during out-of-school hours, when youth need us most, where caring adults help them succeed through academic support, leadership development, and healthy lifestyles. To learn more, visit https://www.bgctc.org/.

Find more stories and multimedia from Comcast at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Comcast

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/comcast-and-boys-and-girls-clubs-of-thurston-county-open-lift-zo-1162877