

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economy expanded at a faster pace in the first quarter of 2026, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product rose 1.7 percent annually in the March quarter, following a 0.8 percent expansion in the fourth quarter. Further, this was the strongest expansion since the second quarter of 2024.



The main contributor to the annual GDP growth was services, especially professional, scientific, technical, and administrative activities, the agency said. The performance of industry also positively contributed after a long period of time.



On an adjusted basis, GDP also advanced 1.7 percent yearly in the first quarter versus 0.7 percent growth in the previous quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian economy expanded 0.8 percent after rising 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025.



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