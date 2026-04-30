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WKN: A3CPEX | ISIN: AU0000139990 | Ticker-Symbol: 0GF
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 17:04
1,482 Euro
-2,11 % -0,032
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4821,52017:23
1,4821,53217:11
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Signs with New to The Street for Multi-Part Series Across National TV, Iconic Outdoor Billboards, Earned Media, and NewsOut Distribution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (OTCQX:GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company"), a clean-technology innovator focused on graphene production and energy-saving solutions, has signed a comprehensive media partnership with New to The Street, one of the largest financial media platforms in the world.

Under the agreement, GMG will be featured in a multi-part, long-form interview series designed to provide investors with deep insight into the Company's proprietary graphene technology, commercialization strategy, and global market opportunity. The campaign will include national television broadcasts as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, delivering broad exposure to retail and institutional audiences.

In addition to television, GMG will benefit from high-impact outdoor billboard placements across New York City's most iconic financial districts, including Times Square and the Reuters Building. These placements are designed to drive brand visibility and reinforce investor awareness at scale.

The partnership also incorporates earned media support and full integration into the NewsOut platform, where GMG's key announcements will be distributed through professionally produced video press releases. These segments will be amplified across digital and social channels, including New to The Street TV, which reaches over 4.56 million subscribers globally.

"Graphene Manufacturing Group represents a next-generation materials company with real-world applications and scalability," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "Our platform is built to translate complex technologies into clear, investable narratives-and then deliver those stories at scale across television, digital, and outdoor media."

The campaign is expected to begin immediately, with coordinated television broadcasts, billboard activations, and NewsOut releases rolling out in the coming weeks.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (OTCQX: GMGMF)
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. is a clean-technology company focused on producing high-quality graphene and developing energy-saving and energy-storage solutions. Leveraging proprietary production processes, GMG is advancing applications across batteries, coatings, and industrial efficiency technologies.

About New to The Street
New to The Street is a premier financial media brand delivering long-form interviews, national television broadcasts as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, and one of the largest YouTube audiences in the business space. The platform combines television, digital, social media, and outdoor advertising to provide companies with unmatched visibility and investor engagement.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/graphene-manufacturing-group-ltd.-otcqx-gmgmf-signs-with-new-to-the-street-for-1162881

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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