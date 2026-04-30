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WKN: A3EQW7 | ISIN: US2536512021 | Ticker-Symbol: DBDB
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 21:26
70,25 Euro
-1,20 % -0,85
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,2565,3518:08
64,2565,3518:08
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 13:01 Uhr
28 Leser
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Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Diebold Nixdorf Reports First Quarter Financial Results; Strong Growth in Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, with Free Cash Flow More Than Tripling Year-over-Year

  • Company grew revenue 6% YoY; backlog increased sequentially
  • Grew adjusted EBITDA and expanded adjusted EBITDA margin YoY
  • Record Q1 free cash flow marks sixth straight quarter of positive cash generation
  • Earnings per share grew on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP basis YoY
  • Company reaffirms 2026 outlook
  • Materials and investor call information available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today reported its 2026 first quarter financial results. The detailed press release, a presentation summarizing results from the period and investor call information are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website for three months following the event.

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URL into your browser's address bar.)

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
X: https://twitter.com/dieboldnixdorf
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

© 2026 PR Newswire
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