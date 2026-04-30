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WKN: A0JMJZ | ISIN: US6374171063 | Ticker-Symbol: CZ2
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 17:04
37,560 Euro
+0,78 % +0,290
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Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
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NNN REIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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37,32037,45017:57
37,32037,44017:57
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
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NNN REIT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Increases 2026 Guidance

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Highlights include:

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Reported net earnings of $0.50 per diluted share and AFFO of $0.87 per diluted share
  • Increased ABR by 6.9% over prior-year results to $934.6 million
  • Increased portfolio occupancy to 98.6%, an increase of 30 and 90 basis points over the prior quarter and prior year periods, respectively, with a portfolio weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years
  • Closed on $145.4 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.5%, with a weighted average lease term of 19 years
  • Sold 25 properties for $35.8 million, including $17.8 million of income producing properties at a weighted average cap rate of 7.2%
  • Sold 1,667,232 common shares pursuant to forward sale agreements under the Company's at-the-market equity program ("ATM") at a weighted average price per share of $44.93
  • Fully drew down the $300 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility due in February 2029 (the "Term Loan") with the entire outstanding balance fully hedged at an all-in fixed rate of 4.10%
  • Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector-leading weighted average debt maturity of 10.5 years, no encumbered assets, only 1.6% of floating rate exposure and $1.2 billion of total available liquidity
  • Paid a $0.60 quarterly dividend, representing a 5.7% annualized dividend yield and a 69% AFFO payout ratio as of March 31, 2026

Additional Highlights:

  • Increased AFFO per share guidance to a new range of $3.53 to $3.59
  • Increased Core FFO per share guidance to a new range of $3.48 to $3.54

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased with our solid start to the year. Our strong first quarter performance enabled us to increase AFFO guidance for 2026. Portfolio occupancy climbed to 98.6%, surpassing our long-term average, and our balance sheet remains well positioned to fund future acquisitions. NNN's primarily self-funded model in the triple-net market, combined with our robust tenant relationship program, positions us to deliver consistent and sustainable per-share growth year after year."

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Quarter Ended March 31,


(dollars in thousands, except per diluted share data)


2026



2025


Revenues


$

240,424



$

230,854









Net earnings


$

93,951



$

96,458


Net earnings per share


$

0.50



$

0.51









FFO


$

163,150



$

158,734


FFO per share


$

0.86



$

0.85









Core FFO


$

163,584



$

160,907


Core FFO per share


$

0.86



$

0.86









AFFO


$

165,679



$

163,015


AFFO per share


$

0.87



$

0.87


PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)


March 31,
2026



December 31,
2025



March 31,
2025


Number of properties



3,711




3,692




3,641


Total gross leasable area (square feet)



39,597,000




39,578,000




37,311,000


Occupancy rate



98.6

%



98.3

%



97.7

%

Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



10.1




10.2




9.9


ABR


$

934,612



$

928,081



$

874,301


PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter Ended
March 31, 2026


Total dollars invested(1)


$

145,394


Number of properties



41


Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



304,000


Weighted average cap rate(3)



7.5

%

Weighted average lease term (years)



19.0


(1)

Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements.

(2)

Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties.

(3)

Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS



Quarter Ended March 31, 2026


(dollars in thousands)


Occupied



Vacant



Total


Number of properties



9




16




25


Gross leasable area (square feet)



90,000




156,000




246,000


Net sale proceeds


$

17,800



$

18,027



$

35,827


Weighted average cap rate(1)



7.2

%



-




7.2

%

(1)

Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the occupied properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, NNN drew down the entire $300 million on the Term Loan. The Company previously entered into forward starting swaps with a total notional value of $300 million that fix the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") at 3.25% and fully hedge the outstanding balance on the Term Loan at an all-in fixed rate of 4.10%.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, NNN sold 1,667,232 common shares pursuant to forward sale agreements under the Company's ATM at a weighted average price per share of $44.93.

As of March 31, 2026, NNN had 1,667,232 shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sale agreements, which upon settlement, are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $74.0 million. Net proceeds include the impact of forward price adjustments through March 31, 2026.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2026, Gross Debt was $4.9 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 10.5 years. The Company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion of total available liquidity, including $1.1 billion of unused line of credit capacity, $74.0 million of outstanding forward equity, and $5.4 million of cash and restricted cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.7x and 4.1x, respectively, as of March 31, 2026. Including the impact of unsettled forward equity, Pro Forma Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre was 5.6x as of March 31, 2026.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced on April 15, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026. The quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.40 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 5.7% as of March 31, 2026.

2026 GUIDANCE

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)


Initial 2026
Guidance


Updated 2026
Guidance

Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,
impairment losses and retirement and severance costs


$2.02 - $2.08


$2.02 - $2.08

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share


$1.45


$1.46

Core FFO per share


$3.47 - $3.53


$3.48 - $3.54

AFFO per share


$3.52 - $3.58


$3.53 - $3.59

General and administrative expenses


$53 - $55


$53 - $55

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$14 - $15


$14 - $15

Acquisition volume


$550 - $650


$550 - $650

Disposition volume


$110 - $150


$110 - $150

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on April 30, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States ("U.S.") or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 188942 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Thursday, May 14, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 53800.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned 3,711 properties in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, with a gross leasable area of approximately 39.6 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the global economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") metric which represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the Nareit and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including line of credit payable, term loan payable, notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs and mortgages payable, net of unamortized premium and debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Pro Forma Net Debt is defined by the Company as Net Debt less anticipated net proceeds from unsettled forward equity.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt, Net Debt and Pro Forma Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Balance Sheet Summary

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)






March 31,
2026



December 31,
2025


Assets:







Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization


$

9,280,628



$

9,239,542


Cash and cash equivalents



4,570




5,046


Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



827




776


Receivables, net of allowance of $659 and $609, respectively



3,805




3,470


Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,475 and $3,393, respectively



36,021




34,914


Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $30,850 and $29,930, respectively



7,814




8,645


Other assets



88,626




86,962


Total assets


$

9,422,291



$

9,379,355









Liabilities:







Line of credit payable


$

80,000



$

348,100


Term loan payable



300,000




-


Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,474,123




4,472,324


Accrued interest payable



72,320




40,557


Other liabilities



100,579




110,072


Total liabilities



5,027,022




4,971,053









Total equity



4,395,269




4,408,302









Total liabilities and equity


$

9,422,291



$

9,379,355









Common shares outstanding



190,249,614




189,937,404


NNN REIT, Inc.

Income Statement Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2026



2025


Revenues:







Rental income


$

240,014



$

230,574


Interest and other income from real estate transactions



410




280





240,424




230,854









Operating expenses:







General and administrative



14,106




13,008


Real estate



9,799




9,375


Depreciation and amortization



70,797




64,617


Leasing transaction costs



144




130


Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



10,680




1,512


Retirement and severance costs



434




2,173





105,960




90,815


Gain on disposition of real estate



12,185




3,813


Earnings from operations



146,649




143,852









Other expenses (revenues):







Interest and other income



(28)




(329)


Interest expense



52,726




47,723





52,698




47,394









Net earnings


$

93,951



$

96,458









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic



189,031,812




186,855,097


Diluted



189,458,620




187,080,084









Net earnings per share:







Basic


$

0.50



$

0.52


Diluted


$

0.50



$

0.51


NNN REIT, Inc.

Other Information

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2026



2025


Rental income from operating leases(1) (2)


$

233,571



$

224,056


Earned income from direct financing leases(1)


$

82



$

114


Percentage rent(1)


$

316



$

886









Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)


$

6,045



$

5,518


Real estate expenses



(9,799)




(9,375)


Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$

(3,754)



$

(3,857)









Amortization of debt costs


$

1,752



$

1,466


Non-real estate depreciation expense


$

95



$

43


(1)

For the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the aggregate of such amounts is $240,014 and $230,574, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.

(2)

Includes lease termination fees of $739 and $8,203 for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2026



2025


Net earnings


$

93,951



$

96,458


Real estate depreciation and amortization



70,704




64,577


Gain on disposition of real estate



(12,185)




(3,813)


Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



10,680




1,512


FFO



163,150




158,734


Retirement and severance costs



434




2,173


Core FFO



163,584




160,907


Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(1,291)




(509)


Net capital lease rent adjustment



46




60


Below-market rent amortization



(126)




(93)


Stock based compensation expense



4,046




3,571


Capitalized interest expense



(580)




(921)


AFFO


$

165,679



$

163,015









FFO per share:







Basic


$

0.86



$

0.85


Diluted


$

0.86



$

0.85









Core FFO per share:







Basic


$

0.87



$

0.86


Diluted


$

0.86



$

0.86









AFFO per share:







Basic


$

0.88



$

0.87


Diluted


$

0.87



$

0.87









Dividend per share


$

0.600



$

0.580


AFFO payout ratio(1)



69

%



66

%

(1)

Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2026



2025


Net earnings


$

93,951



$

96,458


Interest expense



52,726




47,723


Depreciation and amortization



70,797




64,617


Gain on disposition of real estate



(12,185)




(3,813)


Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



10,680




1,512


EBITDAre


$

215,969



$

206,497









Interest expense


$

52,726



$

47,723


Add back: capitalized interest



580




921


Fixed charges


$

53,306



$

48,644











March 31,
2026



December 31,
2025


Total assets


$

9,422,291



$

9,379,355


Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,307,623




2,259,469


Amortization of direct financing leases



2,592




2,546


Gross Assets


$

11,732,506



$

11,641,370









Debt outstanding:







Line of credit


$

80,000



$

348,100


Term Loan



300,000




-


Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,474,123




4,472,324


Total Debt



4,854,123




4,820,424


Unamortized note discount



46,039




47,005


Unamortized debt costs



29,838




30,670


Gross Debt



4,930,000




4,898,099


Total Cash



(5,397)




(5,822)


Net Debt



4,924,603




4,892,277


Net proceeds from unsettled forward equity



(73,966)




-


Pro Forma Net Debt


$

4,850,637



$

4,892,277


NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of March 31, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)


Unsecured Debt


Principal



Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount



Stated
Rate



Effective
Rate



Maturity Date

Line of credit payable


$

80,000



$

80,000



SOFR +
77.5bps




4.405

%


April 2028
















Term loan payable



300,000




300,000



SOFR +
85 bps




4.097

%

(1)

February 2029
















Notes payable:
















2026



350,000




349,678




3.600

%



3.733

%


December 2026


2027



400,000




399,712




3.500

%



3.548

%


October 2027


2028



400,000




399,158




4.300

%



4.388

%


October 2028


2030



400,000




399,446




2.500

%



2.536

%


April 2030


2031



500,000




496,393




4.600

%



4.766

%


February 2031


2033



500,000




490,755




5.600

%



5.905

%


October 2033


2034



500,000




494,725




5.500

%



5.662

%


June 2034


2048



300,000




296,328




4.800

%



4.890

%


October 2048


2050



300,000




294,739




3.100

%



3.205

%


April 2050


2051



450,000




442,456




3.500

%



3.602

%


April 2051


2052



450,000




440,571




3.000

%



3.118

%


April 2052

Total



4,550,000




4,503,961

























Total unsecured debt(2)


$

4,930,000



$

4,883,961

























Debt costs





$

(44,420)










Accumulated amortization




14,582










Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization




(29,838)










Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs



$

4,474,123










(1)


SOFR swapped to a weighted average fixed rate of 3.25%.

(2)


Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 10.5 years.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary - Continued

As of March 31, 2026

(unaudited)


Credit Metrics




March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025

Gross Debt / Gross Assets


42.0 %


42.1 %

Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)


5.7x


5.6x

Pro Forma Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)


5.6x


5.6x

EBITDAre / fixed charges


4.1x


4.1x

Credit Facility, Term Loan and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility, Term Loan and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the agreements and indentures governing such debt, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of March 31, 2026, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants


Required


March 31,
2026

Unsecured Bank Credit Facility and Term Loan:





Maximum leverage ratio


< 0.60x


0.38x

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio


> 1.50x


4.09x

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio


< 0.40x


-

Unencumbered asset value ratio


> 1.67x


2.66x

Unencumbered interest ratio


> 1.75x


4.04x

Unsecured Notes:





Limitation on incurrence of total debt


= 60%


41 %

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt


= 40%


-

Debt service coverage ratio


= 1.5x


4.0x

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets


= 150%


241 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio

As of March 31, 2026


Top 20 Lines of Trade




Lines of Trade


# of
Tenants


# of
Properties


% of
ABR

1.


Automotive service


47


748


18.7 %

2.


Convenience stores


31


688


16.3 %

3.


Restaurants - limited service


63


622


8.0 %

4.


Entertainment


7


96


7.1 %

5.


Dealerships


18


110


6.4 %

6.


Restaurants - full service


71


334


6.4 %

7.


Health and fitness


9


37


3.9 %

8.


Theaters


5


32


3.6 %

9.


Automotive parts


7


144


3.3 %

10.


Equipment rental


4


105


3.0 %

11.


Wholesale clubs


1


13


2.2 %

12.


Drug stores


3


59


1.9 %

13.


Home improvement


10


49


1.9 %

14.


Medical service providers


29


85


1.8 %

15.


Early childhood education


8


80


1.8 %

16.


Pet supplies and services


12


59


1.7 %

17.


Discount retail


7


66


1.3 %

18.


Furniture


14


43


1.2 %

19.


Travel plazas


4


24


1.2 %

20.


Automobile auctions, wholesale


2


18


1.1 %



Other


84


299


7.2 %



Total




3,711


100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

As of March 31, 2026


Top 20 States




State


# of
Tenants


# of
Properties


% of
ABR

1.


Texas


97


592


18.2 %

2.


Florida


95


271


8.8 %

3.


Illinois


52


181


5.2 %

4.


Georgia


65


172


4.4 %

5.


Ohio


74


211


4.2 %

6.


Michigan


33


146


4.0 %

7.


Tennessee


47


156


3.6 %

8.


Indiana


44


164


3.5 %

9.


North Carolina


46


157


3.5 %

10.


Arizona


36


86


3.5 %

11.


Virginia


44


119


3.3 %

12.


Alabama


39


154


2.9 %

13.


California


26


71


2.8 %

14.


New Jersey


20


33


2.3 %

15.


Pennsylvania


39


84


2.2 %

16.


Missouri


33


102


2.2 %

17.


Maryland


20


52


2.0 %

18.


Colorado


28


47


2.0 %

19.


South Carolina


29


80


2.0 %

20.


Louisiana


30


65


1.8 %



Other


167


768


17.6 %



Total




3,711


100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

As of March 31, 2026


Top 20 Tenants




Tenant


Primary Line of Trade


# of
Properties


% of
ABR

1.


7-Eleven


Convenience stores


145


4.3 %

2.


Mister Car Wash


Automotive service


120


3.8 %

3.


Dave & Buster's


Entertainment


34


3.6 %

4.


Camping World


Dealerships


46


3.5 %

5.


Kent Distributors


Convenience stores


64


2.6 %

6.


Flynn Restaurant Group


Restaurants - limited service


204


2.5 %

7.


GPM Investments


Convenience stores


143


2.5 %

8.


AMC Theatres


Theaters


19


2.3 %

9.


BJ's Wholesale Club


Wholesale clubs


13


2.2 %

10.


LA Fitness


Health and fitness


24


2.1 %

11.


Mavis Tire Express Services


Automotive service


140


2.1 %

12.


Couche-Tard


Convenience stores


92


2.0 %

13.


Sunoco


Convenience stores


53


1.7 %

14.


Chuck E. Cheese


Entertainment


51


1.7 %

15.


Walgreens


Drug stores


48


1.6 %

16.


Casey's General Stores


Convenience stores


62


1.6 %

17.


United Rentals


Equipment rental


49


1.6 %

18.


Tidal Wave Auto Spa


Automotive service


35


1.5 %

19.


Super Star Car Wash


Automotive service


33


1.3 %

20.


BMW Kar Wash LLC


Automotive service


41


1.3 %



Other




2,295


54.2 %



Total




3,711


100.0 %

Lease Expirations(1)




# of
Properties


Gross Leasable
Area(2)


% of
ABR




# of
Properties


Gross Leasable
Area(2)


% of
ABR

2026


76


524,000


1.0 %


2032


192


1,898,000


4.9 %

2027


202


2,633,000


6.1 %


2033


133


1,395,000


4.2 %

2028


221


1,970,000


4.9 %


2034


194


2,838,000


5.8 %

2029


139


2,049,000


4.2 %


2035


136


1,805,000


4.2 %

2030


184


2,417,000


4.7 %


Thereafter


1,895


18,128,000


51.5 %

2031


284


3,394,000


8.5 %









(1)


As of March 31, 2026, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.1 years.

(2)


Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.