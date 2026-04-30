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WKN: 855022 | ISIN: US8536661056 | Ticker-Symbol: SRU
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 16:00
33,400 Euro
+5,03 % +1,600
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,80033,00017:58
32,80033,00017:49
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Strong first quarter net sales of $451.2 million up, 9.1% from last year, with increases in all segments

  • Adjusted Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.82 and adjusted EBITDA of $44.5 million vs.$0.81 and $42.8 million last year, respectively

  • Reaffirming full-year guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% - 12%

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2026 were $451.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $413.4 million during the same quarter in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2026 were $18.3 million or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $13.7 million or $0.61 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2026 were $18.6 million or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are quite pleased with our performance in the first quarter. Sales for the quarter increased 9.1%, with all segments performing well, reflecting a continuation of the steady customer demand experienced throughout last year.

First Quarter Highlights:

North American Aftermarket Segments

  • Vehicle Control sales increased 11.2% in the first quarter, largely on the strength of customer pipeline orders as they expand assortments to capture DIFM share. We continue to experience favorable demand, as evidenced by strong customer POS and reflective of the non-discretionary nature of our products. We also saw a nominal lift from pass-through tariff pricing.

  • Temperature Control sales increased a modest 0.7%, against last year's record first quarter, when sales were up 24%. As we enter our second quarter, we still have preseason orders left to ship as customers prepare for the upcoming summer selling season. While we are off to a strong start, including favorable customer POS, ultimately this seasonal business will be determined by the strength of the summer months.

Nissens

Nissens sales increased 12.4% to $74.4 million, driven by a stronger currency conversion. Our sales grew 2.7% in local currency against a difficult comparison. 2025 was marked by robust first half customer orders, while this year has returned to a more normal cadence. As we are now into our second year of ownership, we begin to look towards growth related to recently launched product categories and remain excited about the multitude of opportunities ahead.

Engineered Solutions

Sales in the Engineered Solutions segment showed solid growth of 12.6% over last year's soft first quarter as demand continues to recover. Sales growth was aided by recovery in commercial vehicle and power sports end-markets, driven by ordering patterns with certain customers.

Profitability & Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $44.5 million, up from $42.8 million last year, driven by solid performance across our North American Aftermarket segments. Nissens EBITDA was negatively impacted by currency transaction losses on sourcing this quarter, and Engineered Solutions experienced temporary unfavorable manufacturing variances as well as certain inflationary headwinds.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $599.4 million, primarily reflecting an increase over year-end due to seasonal working capital build as sales ramp-up each year during the first quarter. Importantly, our inventory declined slightly in the quarter as we were well prepared for sales orders coming into the year. Our net debt leverage increased modestly to 3.0x due to seasonal working capital build, and we continue to target reducing net debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

2026 Guidance Update

Our outlook for the full year of 2026 reaffirms our expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and an ongoing recovery in Engineered Solutions, offset by a lapping of both tariff pricing and the benefits of stronger currency conversion.

Further, we expect Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11% -12%, aided by initiatives we have underway to drive ongoing profitability gains, partially offset by margin compression attributable to passing through tariffs at cost, which began in the second half of 2025. Note that our guidance excludes the impact of ongoing changes in the tariff landscape, or any significant inflationary impact from the conflict in the Middle East. We intend to address these pressures with our usual combination of cost savings and pricing programs.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 1, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2026.

Closing Remarks

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "We are off to a strong start to 2026 and are encouraged by the overall trends across our segments. While the near-term macroeconomic and tariff-related volatility persists, we continue to find ways to perform well in a challenging environment, and leverage our market leadership and the nondiscretionary nature of our products. We are excited about our global opportunities to drive growth and profitability and look forward to another year to deliver value to all our shareholders. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q1'26 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-267-6316 (domestic) or 203-518-9783 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP1Q2026. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-8340 (domestic) or 402-220-6993 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

2026


2025

Net sales

$ 451,166


$ 413,379

Cost of sales

311,993


288,657

Gross profit

139,173


124,722

Selling, general and administrative expenses

104,837


99,845

Restructuring expenses

366


673

Other income, net

123


258

Operating income

34,093


24,462

Other non-operating income (loss), net

(1,279)


2,248

Interest expense

7,518


7,761

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

25,296


18,949

Provision for income taxes

6,826


5,069

Earnings from continuing operations

18,470


13,880

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1,185)


(1,139)

Net earnings

17,285


12,741

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

149


175

Net earnings attributable to SMP

$ 17,136


$ 12,566





Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP




Continuing operations

$ 18,321


$ 13,705

Discontinued operations

(1,185)


(1,139)

Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share

$ 17,136


$ 12,566





Per common share data




Basic:




Continuing operations

$ 0.83


$ 0.63

Discontinued operations

(0.06)


(0.06)

Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share

$ 0.77


$ 0.57





Diluted:




Continuing operations

$ 0.81


$ 0.61

Discontinued operations

(0.06)


(0.05)

Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share

$ 0.75


$ 0.56





Dividend declared per common share

$ 0.33


$ 0.31





Weighted average number of common shares, basic

22,167,006


21,886,810

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted

22,719,732


22,319,868

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Segment Revenues



Three Months Ended

March 31,


(in thousands, unaudited)

2026


2025

Vehicle Control




Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$ 141,087


$ 118,366

Electrical and Safety

57,866


58,319

Wire Sets and Other

14,886


15,657

Total Vehicle Control

213,839


192,342





Temperature Control




AC System Components

65,198


67,191

Other Thermal Components

24,306


21,692

Total Temperature Control

89,504


88,883





Nissens Automotive




Air Conditioning

26,273


27,166

Engine Cooling

31,451


27,773

Engine Efficiency

16,643


11,243

Total Nissens Automotive

74,367


66,182





Engineered Solutions




Light Vehicle

22,920


21,404

Commercial Vehicle

22,908


18,605

Construction/Agriculture

9,504


9,408

All Other

18,980


16,555

Total Engineered Solutions

74,312


65,972





Intersegment sales

(856)


-





Total

$ 451,166


$ 413,379

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Segment Operating Profit










Three Months Ended

March 31,



(in thousands, unaudited; percentage of net sales)


2026


2025

Gross Margin







Vehicle Control


$ 68,165

31.9 %


$ 62,161

32.3 %

Temperature Control


28,652

32.0 %


27,598

31.0 %

Nissens Automotive


32,071

43.1 %


27,838

42.1 %

Engineered Solutions


10,285

13.8 %


11,709

17.7 %

All Other


-



-


Subtotal


$ 139,173

30.8 %


$ 129,306

31.3 %

Acquisition Expenses


-

- %


(4,584)

-1.1 %

Gross Margin


$ 139,173

30.8 %


$ 124,722

30.2 %








Selling, General & Administrative







Vehicle Control


$ 47,962

22.4 %


$ 43,835

22.8 %

Temperature Control


18,058

20.2 %


19,823

22.3 %

Nissens Automotive


24,200

32.5 %


20,254

30.6 %

Engineered Solutions


8,556

11.5 %


8,514

12.9 %

All Other


6,059



6,856


Subtotal


$ 104,835

23.2 %


$ 99,282

24.0 %

Acquisition Expenses


2

- %


563

0.1 %

Selling, General & Administrative


$ 104,837

23.2 %


$ 99,845

24.2 %








Operating Income







Vehicle Control


$ 20,203

9.4 %


$ 18,326

9.5 %

Temperature Control


10,594

11.8 %


7,775

8.7 %

Nissens Automotive


7,871

10.6 %


7,584

11.5 %

Engineered Solutions


1,729

2.3 %


3,195

4.8 %

All Other


(6,059)



(6,856)


Subtotal


$ 34,338

7.6 %


$ 30,024

7.3 %

Restructuring


(366)

-0.1 %


(673)

-0.2 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


(2)

- %


(5,147)

-1.2 %

Other Income, Net


123

- %


258

0.1 %

Operating Income


$ 34,093

7.6 %


$ 24,462

5.9 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.






Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures






(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Three Months Ended









March 31,









2026


2025







Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP











GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations


$ 18,321


$ 13,705


















Restructuring Expenses


366


673







Acquisition & Integration Expenses


2


5,147







Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


(96)


(1,513)







Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations


$ 18,593


$ 18,012


















Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP











GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 0.81


$ 0.61







Restructuring Expenses


0.01


0.03







Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


0.23







Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


-


(0.06)







Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 0.82


$ 0.81


















Operating Income











GAAP Operating Income


$ 34,093


$ 24,462


















Restructuring Expenses


366


673







Acquisition & Integration Expenses


2


5,147


Last Twelve Months Ended



Other Income, Net


(123)


(258)


March 31,


Year Ended

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 34,338


$ 30,024


2026


2025


December 31,
2025












EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 25,296


$ 18,949


$ 116,870


$ 79,567


$ 110,523












Depreciation and Amortization


11,315


10,267


44,896


34,379


43,848

Interest Expense


7,518


7,761


31,096


19,206


31,339

EBITDA


44,129


36,977


192,862


133,152


185,710












Restructuring Expenses


366


673


2,273


8,149


2,580

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


2


5,147


3,438


18,623


8,583

Customer Program Wind Down


-


-


4,067


-


4,067

Special Items


368


5,820


9,778


26,772


15,230












EBITDA without Special Items


$ 44,497


$ 42,797


$ 202,640


$ 159,924


$ 200,940


Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income













GAAP Operating Income


$ 19,613


$ 10,843


$ 7,873


$ 1,822


$ (6,058)


$ 34,093














Restructuring Expenses


272


70


-


24


-


366

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


2


-


-


2

Other (Income) Expense, Net


319


(320)


(5)


(117)


-


(123)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 20,204


$ 10,593


$ 7,870


$ 1,729


$ (6,058)


$ 34,338














EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 17,877


$ 10,393


$ 1,361


$ 1,937


$ (6,272)


$ 25,296














Depreciation and Amortization


4,297


808


3,266


2,594


350


11,315

Interest Expense


1,864


738


4,647


567


(298)


7,518

EBITDA


24,038


11,939


9,274


5,098


(6,220)


44,129














Restructuring Expenses


272


70


-


24


-


366

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


2


-


-


2

Special Items


272


70


2


24


-


368














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 24,310


$ 12,009


$ 9,276


$ 5,122


$ (6,220)


$ 44,497

% of Net Sales


11.4 %


13.4 %


12.5 %


6.9 %




9.9 %
















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income













GAAP Operating Income


$ 17,782


$ 7,900


$ 2,587


$ 3,176


$ (6,983)


$ 24,462














Restructuring Expenses


526


136


-


20


(9)


673

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


5,011


-


136


5,147

Other Income, Net


18


(261)


(14)


(1)


-


(258)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 18,326


$ 7,775


$ 7,584


$ 3,195


$ (6,856)


$ 30,024














EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 17,046


$ 7,948


$ (2,151)


$ 3,431


$ (7,325)


$ 18,949














Depreciation And Amortization


3,669


778


2,987


2,500


333


10,267

Interest Expense


1,007


539


5,620


459


136


7,761

EBITDA


21,722


9,265


6,456


6,390


(6,856)


36,977














Restructuring Expenses


526


136


-


20


(9)


673

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


5,011


-


136


5,147

Special Items


526


136


5,011


20


127


5,820














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 22,248


$ 9,401


$ 11,467


$ 6,410


$ (6,729)


$ 42,797

% of Net Sales


11.6 %


10.6 %


17.3 %


9.7 %




10.4 %


Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,
2026


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2025

ASSETS

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash

$ 59,207


$ 50,276


$ 72,031

Accounts receivable, less allowances for discounts and expected credit losses of $10,159 for 2026 and $7,157 and $10,043 for March and December 2025, respectively

312,961


280,795


232,020

Inventories

726,308


658,728


727,922

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,069


26,282


18,477

Total current assets

1,119,545


1,016,081


1,050,450







Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $299,761 for 2026 and $279,885 and $300,283 for March and December 2025, respectively

186,442


174,636


188,562

Operating lease right-of-use assets

102,003


112,022


105,178

Goodwill

253,626


246,115


256,159

Customer relationships intangibles, net

204,526


212,378


212,056

Other intangibles, net

97,303


93,087


99,102

Deferred income taxes

25,599


14,064


25,384

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

26,685


26,013


26,310

Other assets

32,570


31,695


32,040

Total assets

$ 2,048,299


$ 1,926,091


$ 1,995,241

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:






Current portion of revolving credit facility

$ 30,000


$ 4,350


$ 30,000

Current portion of term loan and other debt

19,370


18,876


21,988

Accounts payable

179,524


151,206


169,089

Sundry payables and accrued expenses

98,246


92,758


92,054

Accrued customer returns

63,710


66,087


49,554

Accrued rebates

75,924


73,050


84,494

Payroll and commissions

34,298


31,050


46,135

Total current liabilities

501,072


437,377


493,314







Long-term debt

609,250


627,329


566,727

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

90,345


99,885


93,381

Accrued asbestos liabilities

109,783


29,135


112,625

Other accrued liabilities

30,270


79,928


30,932

Total liabilities

1,340,720


1,273,654


1,296,979

Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' equity:






Common stock - par value $2.00 per share (Authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued 23,936,036 shares)

47,872


47,872


47,872

Capital in excess of par value

101,104


99,547


99,005

Retained earnings

599,276


581,174


589,448

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,664


(13,655)


17,857

Treasury stock - at cost (1,690,616 shares in 2026 and 1,955,013 and 1,790,097 shares in March and December 2025, respectively)

(66,589)


(76,977)


(70,483)

Total SMP stockholders' equity

693,327


637,961


683,699

Noncontrolling interest

14,252


14,476


14,563

Total stockholders' equity

707,579


652,437


698,262

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,048,299


$ 1,926,091


$ 1,995,241

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended
March 31,


2026


2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net earnings

$ 17,285


$ 12,741

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

11,315


10,267

Amortization of deferred financing cost

278


327

(Decrease) increase to allowance for expected credit losses

(124)


1,614

Increase to inventory reserves

901


1,843

Equity income from joint ventures

(669)


(1,084)

Employee stock ownership plan allocation

822


675

Stock-based compensation

2,989


1,550

Increase in deferred income taxes

(980)


(16)

Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

1,185


1,139

Change in assets and liabilities:




Increase in accounts receivable

(82,541)


(68,882)

Increase in inventories

(1,966)


(14,576)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(104)


1,438

Increase in accounts payable

11,419


957

Increase (decrease) in sundry payables and accrued expenses

1,524


(3,185)

Net change in other assets and liabilities

(3,263)


(5,028)

Net cash used in operating activities

(41,929)


(60,220)





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Capital expenditures

(6,740)


(9,132)

Other investing activities

33


2,923

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,707)


(6,209)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Repayments of term loans

(3,938)


(3,853)

Net borrowings under revolving credit facilities

51,437


80,962

Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and lease obligations

(3,531)


1,985

Purchase of treasury stock

(283)


-

Increase in overdraft balances

93


191

Dividends paid

(7,308)


(6,777)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

(624)


-

Net cash provided by financing activities

35,846


72,508

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(34)


(229)

Net (decrease) increase in cash

(12,824)


5,850

CASH at beginning of period

72,031


44,426

CASH at end of period

$ 59,207


$ 50,276

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.