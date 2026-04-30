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WKN: 906913 | ISIN: US2298991090 | Ticker-Symbol: CFZ
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:01
121,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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124,00125,0017:56
124,00125,0017:59
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Cullen/Frost Reports First Quarter Results

Board increases quarterly common dividend by 3.0 percent to $1.03

SAN ANTONIO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported first quarter 2026 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was $169.3 million, compared to $149.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.65 per diluted common share, compared to $2.30 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.32 percent and 15.15 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.19 percent and 15.54 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the first quarter of 2026, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $460.8 million, up 5.6 percent compared to the same quarter in 2025. Average loans for the first quarter of 2026 increased $1.2 billion, or 5.9 percent, to $22.0 billion, from the $20.8 billion reported for the first quarter a year earlier, and increased $349.3 million, or 1.6 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Average deposits for the first quarter increased $567.9 million, or 1.4 percent, to $42.2 billion, compared to the $41.7 billion reported for last year's first quarter, and decreased $1.1 billion, or 2.6 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

"We had a solid start to the year, with average loan growth of just under six percent and continued steady growth in deposits compared to the year-ago period," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green.

With the opening of our Arboretum location in the Austin area, our 205th location, we have increased our total branch count by more than 50 percent since we started our Houston region expansion in December of 2018, and are very pleased with our results. Thanks to the hard work of Frost Bankers throughout the state, through the first quarter we have accumulated $2.6 billion in loans and $3.2 billion in deposits at our expansion locations in Houston, Dallas and Austin."

Noted financial data for the first quarter of 2026 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the first quarter of 2026 were 14.07 percent, 14.51 percent and 15.89 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $460.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 5.6 percent, compared to $436.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest margin was 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 3.60 percent for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.66 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $136.3 million, an increase of $12.3 million, or 9.9 percent, from the $124.0 million reported for the first quarter of 2025. Trust and investment management fees increased $5.0 million, or 11.7 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the first quarter was primarily related to increases in investment management fees (up $4.3 million) and miscellaneous fees (up $1.3 million). Investment management fees are generally based on the market value of assets within customer accounts and are thus impacted by price movements in the equity and bond markets. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $3.5 million, or 12.4 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily related to an increase in commercial service charges (up $2.2 million), reflecting growth in billable treasury management services, lower earnings credit rates on analyzed accounts, and higher fees on non-analyzed accounts, as well as an increase in consumer overdraft charges (up $1.3 million) due to higher volumes associated with account growth. Other non-interest income increased $1.9 million, or 14.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase during the first quarter was primarily related to increases in sundry and other miscellaneous income (up $2.2 million), life insurance proceeds (up $632,000), and income from customer derivatives and securities trading (up $456,000), partly offset by decreases in gains on the sale of foreclosed and other assets (down $2.1 million).
  • Non-interest expense was $365.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, up $17.6 million, or 5.1 percent, compared to the $348.1 million reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $5.3 million, or 3.3 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and to an increase in stock compensation. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.5 million, or 5.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in medical/dental benefits expense (up $1.7 million) and payroll taxes (up $792,000). Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $1.6 million, or 3.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense (up $1.8 million). Other non-interest expense increased $6.7 million, or 10.4 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase included increases in deposit fraud losses related to various payment systems (up $2.4 million), advertising/promotions expense (up $1.9 million), and professional services expense (up $532,000).
  • For the first quarter of 2026, the company reported a credit loss expense of $6.7 million, and reported net charge-offs of $5.7 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $11.2 million and net charge-offs of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and a credit loss expense of $13.1 million and net charge-offs of $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.28 percent at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.29 percent at December 31, 2025 and 1.32 percent at March 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans were $72.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026, compared to $70.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 and $83.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025.
  • During the first quarter of 2026, we repurchased 507,753 shares at a total cost of $70.0 million. As of the end of the first quarter, we had $230 million remaining under our current $300 million repurchase authorization, which expires in January of 2027.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $1.03 per common share, representing a 3.0 percent increase compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend on common stock is payable June 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 29 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable June 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 29 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13759870. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $52.7 billion in assets at March 31, 2026. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Gulf Coast, Houston, Permian Basin, and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.
  • Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Political or economic instability.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, military conflict between the U.S. and Iran has contributed to heightened uncertainty and volatility in global markets. Such conditions can result in price volatility in energy and commodity markets, changes in inflation expectations, increased financial market volatility, and potential disruptions to global supply chains and trade flows. The timing, magnitude, and duration of these impacts are uncertain and may evolve rapidly based on geopolitical developments, policy responses, and market conditions. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty may influence Federal Reserve policy decisions and broader financial conditions, including interest-rate volatility, funding costs, and liquidity conditions. These factors could adversely affect our funding profile; customer credit quality, particularly in sectors sensitive to energy prices, global trade, or economic cycles; and the market value of certain financial instruments. Prolonged volatility could also negatively impact economic growth, increase borrower stress, and contribute to higher credit losses, any of which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. We will continue to monitor these developments and adjust our risk management and capital planning strategies as appropriate.

Furthermore, financial markets, international relations, and global supply chains continue to be significantly impacted by evolving U.S. trade policies and practices. The scope, duration, and ultimate impact of tariffs on us, our customers, financial markets, and the U.S. and global economies remain uncertain, particularly following the U.S. Supreme Court's February 20, 2026 ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") does not authorize presidential tariff authority, which invalidated prior IEEPA-based tariffs. This ruling has introduced uncertainty regarding the timing and extent of potential tariff refunds, as well as the likelihood of new or replacement tariffs imposed under alternative statutory authorities under U.S. trade law. These developments may affect customer cash flows, credit conditions, supply chain decisions, and overall market activity and volatility, thereby increasing our exposure to operational, credit, and market risks. If such uncertainty negatively affects borrower financial condition or market stability, it could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)












2026


2025


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS










Net interest income

$ 438,522


$ 448,707


$ 441,618


$ 429,604


$ 416,220

Net interest income (1)

460,792


471,218


463,667


450,558


436,404

Credit loss expense

6,745


11,224


6,779


13,129


13,070

Non-interest income:










Trust and investment management fees

47,957


45,651


44,846


43,669


42,931

Service charges on deposit accounts

32,157


32,360


31,440


29,151


28,621

Insurance commissions and fees

22,075


15,180


15,424


13,879


21,019

Interchange and card transaction fees

6,532


6,290


5,547


5,619


5,402

Other charges, commissions, and fees

13,268


15,228


14,730


13,967


13,586

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

-


(836)


-


-


(14)

Other

14,326


18,291


13,660


10,988


12,466

Total non-interest income

136,315


132,164


125,647


117,273


124,011











Non-interest expense:










Salaries and wages

166,190


182,486


169,155


162,149


160,857

Employee benefits

44,656


36,653


34,465


32,826


42,157

Net occupancy

34,753


34,341


34,682


34,640


33,277

Technology, furniture, and equipment

41,674


41,575


43,479


40,572


40,118

Deposit insurance

7,203


(1,350)


6,328


6,590


7,184

Other

71,210


77,963


64,369


70,351


64,473

Total non-interest expense

365,686


371,668


352,478


347,128


348,066

Income before income taxes

202,406


197,979


208,008


186,620


179,095

Income taxes

31,419


31,727


33,628


29,617


28,173

Net income

170,987


166,252


174,380


157,003


150,922

Preferred stock dividends

1,669


1,669


1,668


1,669


1,669

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 169,318


$ 164,583


$ 172,712


$ 155,334


$ 149,253











PER COMMON SHARE DATA










Earnings per common share - basic

$ 2.65


$ 2.56


$ 2.67


$ 2.39


$ 2.30

Earnings per common share - diluted

2.65


2.56


2.67


2.39


2.30

Cash dividends per common share

1.00


1.00


1.00


1.00


0.95

Book value per common share at end of quarter

69.83


69.96


67.64


63.04


61.74











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES










Period-end common shares

62,797


63,287


63,801


64,319


64,283

Weighted-average common shares - basic

63,101


63,588


64,080


64,300


64,255

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

-


16


41


52


74

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

63,101


63,604


64,121


64,352


64,329











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS










Return on average assets

1.32 %


1.22 %


1.32 %


1.22 %


1.19 %

Return on average common equity

15.15


14.80


16.72


15.64


15.54

Net interest income to average earning assets

3.74


3.66


3.69


3.67


3.60











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2026


2025


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY










($ in millions)










Average Balance:










Loans

$ 22,011


$ 21,661


$ 21,452


$ 21,063


$ 20,788

Earning assets

48,628


50,033


48,492


47,664


47,424

Total assets

52,122


53,507


51,911


51,191


50,925

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

13,944


14,268


13,839


13,788


13,798

Interest-bearing deposits

28,282


29,072


28,232


27,972


27,860

Total deposits

42,226


43,340


42,071


41,760


41,658

Shareholders' equity

4,677


4,558


4,243


4,129


4,041











Period-End Balance:










Loans

$ 22,432


$ 21,892


$ 21,446


$ 21,254


$ 20,904

Earning assets

49,172


49,524


49,147


47,756


48,409

Total assets

52,725


53,041


52,533


51,409


52,005

Total deposits

42,836


42,918


42,517


41,684


42,391

Shareholders' equity

4,531


4,573


4,461


4,200


4,114

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

5,454


5,416


5,385


5,341


5,243











ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)










Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 286,215


$ 281,495


$ 280,221


$ 277,803


$ 275,488

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.28 %


1.29 %


1.31 %


1.31 %


1.32 %











Net charge-offs:

$ 5,741


$ 5,843


$ 6,589


$ 11,151


$ 9,691

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.11 %


0.11 %


0.12 %


0.21 %


0.19 %











Non-accrual loans:

$ 72,350


$ 70,482


$ 44,778


$ 62,393


$ 83,534

As a percentage of total loans

0.32 %


0.32 %


0.21 %


0.29 %


0.40 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.14


0.13


0.09


0.12


0.16











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.07 %


14.06 %


14.14 %


13.98 %


13.84 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.51


14.50


14.59


14.43


14.30

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.89


15.95


16.04


15.88


15.76

Leverage Ratio

9.13


8.80


9.00


8.98


8.84

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

8.59


8.62


8.49


8.17


7.91

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

8.97


8.52


8.17


8.07


7.94











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2026


2025


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)










Earning Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

3.64 %


3.93 %


4.36 %


4.41 %


4.39 %

Federal funds sold

3.97


4.28


4.74


4.71


4.79

Resell agreements

4.06


4.13


4.58


4.59


4.60

Securities(2)

3.85


3.82


3.85


3.79


3.63

Loans, net of unearned discounts

6.23


6.43


6.61


6.60


6.57

Total earning assets

4.88


4.94


5.11


5.07


4.99











Interest-Bearing Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

0.16 %


0.19 %


0.24 %


0.24 %


0.24 %

Money market deposit accounts

1.88


2.08


2.28


2.28


2.27

Time accounts

3.14


3.45


3.79


3.86


3.97

Total interest-bearing deposits

1.55


1.75


1.94


1.93


1.94

Total deposits

1.04


1.17


1.30


1.29


1.30

Federal funds purchased

3.62


3.94


4.34


4.37


4.40

Repurchase agreements

2.70


2.87


3.17


3.23


3.13

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

5.63


6.05


6.30


6.30


6.32

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.69


4.69


4.69


4.69


4.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.72


1.92


2.13


2.12


2.12











Net interest spread

3.16


3.02


2.98


2.95


2.87

Net interest income to total average earning assets

3.74


3.66


3.69


3.67


3.60











AVERAGE BALANCES










($ in millions)










Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits

$ 6,752


$ 8,431


$ 6,816


$ 6,169


$ 7,238

Federal funds sold

4


2


3


8


3

Resell agreements

8


10


10


23


10

Securities - carrying value(2)

19,853


19,929


20,213


20,401


19,384

Securities - amortized cost(2)

20,825


20,995


21,622


21,864


20,839

Loans, net of unearned discount

22,011


21,661


21,452


21,063


20,788

Total earning assets

$ 48,628


$ 50,033


$ 48,492


$ 47,664


$ 47,424











Liabilities:










Interest-bearing deposits:










Savings and interest checking

$ 10,036


$ 9,899


$ 9,689


$ 9,920


$ 9,969

Money market deposit accounts

11,900


12,619


11,817


11,518


11,432

Time accounts

6,346


6,554


6,726


6,534


6,458

Total interest-bearing deposits

28,282


29,072


28,232


27,972


27,860

Total deposits

42,226


43,340


42,071


41,760


41,658

Federal funds purchased

24


27


29


25


18

Repurchase agreements

4,160


4,586


4,593


4,250


4,147

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123


123


123


123


123

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

100


100


100


100


100

Total interest-bearing funds

$ 32,689


$ 33,909


$ 33,077


$ 32,471


$ 32,248











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

(2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost.

A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234

or

Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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