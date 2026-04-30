DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM 30-Apr-2026 / 16:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Result of Annual General Meeting Dublin / London, 30 April 2026: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, held today, were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 30 March 2026 and made available on the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com). In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations: Euronext Dublin: Companies Announcement Office, The Exchange, Foster Place, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 and at https:// direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism A full list of the votes received is below and available on the Company's website. For Against Withheld % Issued Title For % Against % Withheld % Total Votes Capital No 1 FINANCIAL 432,555,732 100.00 0.00 224,541 0.05 432,555,732 68.77 STATEMENTS - DIRS 2 REMUNERATION 423,313,604 97.82 9,449,246 2.18 17,423 0.00 432,762,850 68.80 REPORTS 3 FINAL DIV 432,780,273 100.00 0.00 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 5.9 CENT - - RE-APT 4A BERNARD 429,103,937 99.15 3,676,336 0.85 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 BYRNE RE-APT 4B MICHAEL 431,991,337 99.82 788,936 0.18 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 STANLEY 4C RE-APT 431,943,106 99.81 837,167 0.19 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 RICHARD BALL - 4D RE-APT LINDA 431,674,429 99.74 1,105,844 0.26 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 HICKEY - 4E RE-APT ORLA 431,991,337 99.82 788,936 0.18 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 O'CONNOR - 4F RE-APT ORLA 431,716,445 99.75 1,063,828 0.25 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 O'GORMAN - 4G RE-APT JULIE 420,867,482 97.25 11,912,791 2.75 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 SINNAMON - 5 STATUTORY 429,889,718 99.33 2,888,555 0.67 2,000 0.00 432,778,273 68.80 AUDITORS 6 REMUNERATION 427,527,124 98.79 5,253,149 1.21 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 OF AUDITORS - 7 DIRS TO 425,436,468 98.30 7,343,141 1.70 0.00 432,779,609 68.80 ALLOT SHARES 664 8 SPECIFIED 432,688,428 99.98 91,181 0.02 0.00 432,779,609 68.80 ALLOTMENTS 664 SPECIFIED 9 CAPITAL 432,689,092 99.98 91,181 0.02 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 INVESTM 10 MARKET 422,138,062 97.62 10,296,488 2.38 345,723 0.08 432,434,550 68.75 PURCHASES REALLOT 11 TREASURY 432,780,273 100.00 - 0.00 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 SHARES 12 GMS ON 14 418,685,152 96.74 14,095,121 3.26 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 DAYS NOTICE -

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: RAG TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 426001 EQS News ID: 2319604 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 30, 2026 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)