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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:04
2,145 Euro
-0,69 % -0,015
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1652,18019:15
Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 17:39 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM 
30-Apr-2026 / 16:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Result of Annual General Meeting 

Dublin / London, 30 April 2026: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN) announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, held today, 
were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the 
Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 30 March 2026 and made available on the 
Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com). 
 
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both Euronext 
Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations: 
 
Euronext Dublin: Companies Announcement Office, The Exchange, Foster Place, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 and at https:// 
direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling 
 
UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 

A full list of the votes received is below and available on the Company's website. 
 
  
                    For             Against       Withheld           % Issued 
     Title    For     %    Against     %    Withheld   %      Total Votes Capital 
No 
 
1       FINANCIAL  432,555,732 100.00                  0.00    224,541  0.05     432,555,732 68.77 
       STATEMENTS            -   
 
 
       DIRS 
2       REMUNERATION 423,313,604 97.82  9,449,246    2.18      17,423  0.00     432,762,850 68.80 
       REPORTS 
 
 
3       FINAL DIV  432,780,273 100.00                  0.00               0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       5.9 CENT             -             -   
 
 
       RE-APT                                       
4A      BERNARD   429,103,937 99.15  3,676,336    0.85  -       0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       BYRNE 
 
 
       RE-APT                                       
4B      MICHAEL   431,991,337 99.82     788,936    0.18  -       0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       STANLEY 
 
 
4C      RE-APT    431,943,106 99.81     837,167    0.19               0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       RICHARD BALL                       -   
 
 
4D      RE-APT LINDA 431,674,429 99.74  1,105,844    0.26               0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       HICKEY                          -   
 
 
4E      RE-APT ORLA 431,991,337 99.82     788,936    0.18               0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       O'CONNOR                         -   
 
 
4F      RE-APT ORLA 431,716,445 99.75  1,063,828    0.25               0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       O'GORMAN                         -   
 
 
4G      RE-APT JULIE 420,867,482 97.25  11,912,791    2.75               0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       SINNAMON                         -   
 
 
5       STATUTORY  429,889,718 99.33  2,888,555    0.67         2,000 0.00     432,778,273 68.80 
       AUDITORS 
 
 
6       REMUNERATION 427,527,124 98.79  5,253,149    1.21               0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       OF AUDITORS                        -   
 
 
7       DIRS TO   425,436,468 98.30  7,343,141    1.70             0.00     432,779,609 68.80 
       ALLOT SHARES                       664 
 
 
8       SPECIFIED  432,688,428 99.98      91,181    0.02             0.00     432,779,609 68.80 
       ALLOTMENTS                        664 
 
 
       SPECIFIED                                      
9       CAPITAL   432,689,092 99.98      91,181    0.02  -       0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       INVESTM 
 
 
10      MARKET    422,138,062 97.62  10,296,488    2.38    345,723  0.08     432,434,550 68.75 
       PURCHASES 
 
 
       REALLOT                                              
11      TREASURY   432,780,273 100.00 -         0.00  -       0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       SHARES 
 
 
12      GMS ON 14  418,685,152 96.74  14,095,121    3.26               0.00     432,780,273 68.80 
       DAYS NOTICE                        -

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 426001 
EQS News ID:  2319604 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2319604&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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