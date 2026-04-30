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WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:04
3,340 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3003,50019:20
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 17:54 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B62Z3C74

Issuer Name

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FIL Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Hamilton

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Bermuda

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Apr-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Apr-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

18.993000

0.000000

18.993000

87460699

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

19.004200

0.000000

19.004200

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B62Z3C74

173489

87287210

0.037600

18.955400

Sub Total 8.A

87460699

18.993000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

FIL Limited

FIL Limited

0.037600

0.037600%

FIL Limited

FIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited FIDNOM

18.955400

18.955400%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

30-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland

© 2026 PR Newswire
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