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WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
23.06.26 | 08:04
2,920 Euro
-2,01 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9003,02016:58
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 16:42 Uhr
108 Leser
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Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 May 2026

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-china-special-situations

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

23 June 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.