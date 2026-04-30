This expansion into Sephora Europe increases global access to rhode through physical retail, marking a pivotal next stage for the brand

rhode, the beauty brand founded by Hailey Rhode Bieber, will be available at Sephora online and in most stores across Europe beginning this September, following its 2025 rollout with Sephora in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. This expansion into Sephora Europe increases global access to rhode through physical retail, marking a pivotal next stage for the brand.

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rhode continues its global retail expansion into Sephora Europe.

rhode's collection of high-performance, skin-focused products saw strong performance in Sephora U.S. and Canada as the biggest brand launch in the retailer's history in North America. When launched in November 2025 in the U.K., rhode was also the largest brand launch in Sephora U.K.'s history.

"I'm so excited to continue our partnership with Sephora as we launch into retail in Europe, bringing rhode to more of our customers in a physical and IRL format. We've been intentional about how and where we grow and believe in the power of creating spaces that can bring people together, and Sephora has been such an important partner in helping us translate our vision into physical spaces," Hailey Rhode Bieber, Founder, Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation of rhode and Strategic Advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.

Launched in June 2022, rhode began with a curated lineup of efficacious skincare, expanding into hybrid makeup. Each launch has garnered tremendous demand, inspiring shifts across the beauty industry and culture at large. Today, rhode remains the #1 overall skincare brand in the U.S. by EMV and continues to deliver significant year-over-year growth, according to CreatorIQ.*

"We're excited to continue expanding our retail presence with Sephora across Europe, building on the momentum we've seen in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Last summer, bringing the world of rhode to Mallorca with our rhode summer club was a meaningful moment for us. It gave us the opportunity to connect more deeply with our European community and allow them to experience the brand in real life. As we look ahead, we're focused on continuing to grow thoughtfully across Europe, creating experiences that feel true to rhode and resonate with our customer wherever they are," Lauren Ratner, Co-Founder, President and Chief Brand Officer of rhode.

There are strong synergies between rhode's community-driven approach and Sephora's global reach. Community engagement is what rhode does best, and this partnership is expected to introduce the brand to a broader audience of beauty consumers across Europe.

"We are thrilled to bring rhode to continental Europe following its record-breaking success in the U.S. and the U.K. rhode's social-first model, which has fueled viral demand and built a highly engaged global audience, resonates with Sephora's commitment to bringing innovative and culturally relevant brands to our beauty community in the region. This launch further strengthens Sephora's role as a leading platform and partner for the most influential brands and creators in the region," Catherine Spindler, President of Sephora Europe Middle East.

"We're beyond excited to welcome rhode to Sephora Europe as their exclusive retail partner in the region and our latest 'Only at Sephora' brand. We know there is already a huge number of European fans who can't wait to shop rhode locally. This partnership marks another exciting step in Sephora's journey, as we continue to offer a unique point of view of beauty with our curated range of highly sought after beauty brands," Priya Venkatesh, Global Chief Merchandising Officer of Sephora.

At Sephora, customers can expect the visual identity the brand has built through past activations and community pop-ups, inclusive of classic grey glossy builds with sleek soft edges and mirror moments for content. It's what rhode's audience knows and loves, now brought to life in a retail environment. Sephora plans to carry rhode's core product assortment, including its glazed skincare essentials, iconic Peptide Lip line, and perfectly-pigmented blush.

"Bringing rhode to Sephora Europe is a key milestone in our global expansion. We believe Sephora's strength in consumer engagement makes it the ideal partner as we expand internationally and bring rhode to life for a broader audience in Europe," Nick Vlahos, CEO of rhode.

Following this rollout, rhode will be available at Sephora in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain (including Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey, in addition to Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

This expansion into new retail territories comes on the heels of e.l.f. Beauty's (NYSE: ELF) $1B acquisition of rhode in 2025, and signals the next chapter of rhode as they look to bring the brand to more people around the world.

*Source: CreatorIQ, Top 10 Skincare Leaderboard, March 2026. Rhode ranked No. 1 by earned media value (EMV). Available at CreatorIQ Leaderboard

About rhode

rhode is a line of curated skincare essentials founded by Hailey Rhode Bieber. Inspired to develop products that really work in a way that's accessible to everyone, rhode is based in science, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind effective skincare. Formulated for a variety of skin types and needs with high performance ingredients, it's a daily routine that nourishes the skin barrier over time. Every rhode product is made from purposeful, high-performance ingredients at effective levels. In 2025, rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) for $1 billion.

For more information, visit www.rhodeskin.com.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 55,000 passionate employees operating in 36 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty. Since SEPHORA's inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, the brand has been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, they continue to break with convention to drive their mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

For more information, visit www.sephora.com.

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Contacts:

European Media Contacts

rhode@dominiquetemple.com

mbouchut@sephora.fr