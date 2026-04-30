Regulatory News:

The Annual Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Xavier Musca, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcast live on the Company's website where a replay will also be made available.

The quorum was established at 91.31%.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Managers were approved, including those related to the approval of 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, and the distribution of a dividend of €0.80 per share. The payment of this dividend will take place on 6 May 2026.

This General Meeting was an opportunity to review Tikehau Capital's activities and results in 2025, reflecting the strength of the Group's diversified platform, the resilience of its business model and the continued acceleration in Asset Management profitability generation.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the Group to emphasize the value created since IPO, driven by the disciplined execution of its growth roadmap, while reaffirming its future ambitions and strategic priorities, as outlined during the Strategic Update held in February 2026. Building on its strong foundations, Tikehau Capital has now entered a harvesting phase focused on increasing profitability and long-term value creation.

Tikehau Capital also highlighted that by the end of June 2026, its Asset Management companies will be fully regrouped under one unified platform, enhancing its ability and flexibility to engage with global strategic partners with a view to accelerating growth and profitability.

In addition, the meeting featured discussions on Credit market trends and outlook, as well as a broader market update, providing shareholders with further insight into the environment in which the Group operates and the opportunities it is positioning itself to capture.

Important information

The detailed results of votes will be published on the Company's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders General Meetings Annual Shareholders Meeting 30 April 2026).

CALENDAR

29 July 2026 2026 half-year results (after market close) Management presentation to be held via audiocast 22 October 2026 Q3 2026 announcement (after market close)

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group managing €53.0 billion of assets (as of 31 March 2026). The Group has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes: Credit, Real Assets, Private Equity, and Capital Markets Strategies. Capitalizing on its strong equity base (€3.1 billion as of 31 December 2025), Tikehau Capital invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients. The Group is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 723 employees (as of 31 March 2026) across 17 offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430070896/en/

Contacts:

PRESS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 53 59 03 64

UK Prosek Partners: Philip Walters +44 (0) 7773 331 589

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR:

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

Julie Tomasi +33 1 40 06 58 44

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com