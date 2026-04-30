Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - AISIX Solutions Inc. (TSXV: AISX) ("AISIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated April 14, 2026 and April 28, 2026, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of 31,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a price of C$0.02 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$630,000. The Company received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on April 29, 2026.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. A "related party" (as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101")) participated in the Offering, subscribing for an aggregate of 5,000,000 Shares. Such related party is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Shares issued to such related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an eligible third party dealing at arm's length a cash finder's fee of $31,600.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approval in respect of the Offering, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in the documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, and risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295250

Source: AISIX Solutions Inc.