

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dozens of people have been sickened and 13 hospitalized by the same strain of Salmonella infection linked to backyard poultry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The CDC first reported the outbreak late last week. So far, more than 30 cases have been identified across multiple states, with several hospitalizations. In some instances, the bacteria have also shown resistance to multiple antibiotics.



As of April 23, a total of 34 illnesses had been reported in 13 states. Among the 27 cases with detailed information, no deaths have been reported. Health officials note that the true number of infections is likely higher, as many people with mild symptoms do not seek medical care.



Laboratory testing shows that all patient samples are resistant to fosfomycin, a drug often used when other treatments fail. In eight cases, the bacteria also showed resistance to additional antibiotics, including chloramphenicol, streptomycin, sulfisoxazole, and tetracycline.



The outbreak has been linked to backyard poultry such as chickens and ducks. Even when the birds appear healthy and clean, they can still carry salmonella. People may become infected by handling the animals or anything they come into contact with, then touching their mouth or eating without washing their hands.



The CDC is urging backyard poultry owners to take precautionary measures, such as washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling birds, eggs, or related equipment; keeping poultry outdoors; and using dedicated footwear when caring for them. The agency also advises against close contact, such as kissing or snuggling birds near the face.



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