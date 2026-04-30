Pyxis Group, a diversified advisory firm serving the global industrial and commodities sectors, today announced the appointments of Kunal Ramtri and Tun Win as Managing Directors and co-heads of the firm's Global Commodities Trading Risk practice and Trading AI practice.

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Tun Win

Kunal Ramtri brings over two decades of leadership experience across commodity trading, refining, and large-scale business and technology transformation. He has held senior operating and advisory roles, leading complex M&A integrations, enterprise-wide transformation programs, and technology-enabled value creation initiatives across global organizations. In his role at Pyxis, Kunal will advise clients on mergers and acquisitions, trading and risk management, digital transformation, and operational optimization. He has deep experience deploying AI-enabled solutions across the trade lifecycle, including contract and data automation, predictive analytics, demand and price forecasting, and supply chain risk intelligence driving measurable improvements in productivity, decision-making, and operational resilience.

Tun Win, based in London, is a distinguished advisory leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering front-to-back transformation for global trading organizations across Energy, Power, Gas, LNG, and Metals. He is known for building high-performing teams, enabling technology-driven competitive advantage, and advising senior leaders at the intersection of strategy, markets, and technology. Tun's career spans major investment banks, global trading houses, and multinational energy and mining companies, where he has led large-scale ETRM/CTRM implementations, market data modernization, AI/ML analytics development, and digital capability build-outs. His work includes designing risk-based P&L frameworks, re-engineering market data architectures, delivering advanced analytics platforms, and standing up new front office and market data and analytics functions. Most recently, Tun led the development of next-generation modelling and analytics capabilities at a leading European energy marketing and trading organization, establishing an embedded front office vertical and delivering advanced AI/ML-driven tools for Gas, Power, LNG, and Weather trading.

As part of Pyxis Group's global growth strategy, Kunal will relocate to Zurich, Switzerland, in Summer 2026 to support the firm's expansion across EMEA as part of our regional leadership team, further strengthening the firm's presence in key commodities and financial hubs. Together, Kunal and Tun will drive the firm's integrated offering in commodities trading, risk management, and AI-powered solutions.

"Kunal and Tun are proven leaders with complementary expertise that perfectly positions Pyxis to support clients in an increasingly complex and technology-driven commodities landscape," said Matt Flanagan, Partner at Pyxis Group. "Kunal brings extensive operating and advisory experience in trading, risk, and transformation, while Tun brings deep technical strength in ETRM/CTRM, market data, and advanced AI/ML applications. Their combined track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments and focus on execution-led value creation will be instrumental in scaling our global platform."

"I am excited to join Pyxis at a time of significant opportunity across the global commodities landscape," said Kunal Ramtri. "Having led multiple transformation programs and M&A integrations, I understand that value is ultimately delivered through execution. My focus has increasingly been on leveraging AI and advanced analytics to enhance trading performance, improve supply chain resilience, and enable more predictive, data-driven decision-making. Pyxis' execution-led approach strongly aligns with my experience, and I look forward to partnering with Tun to support our clients through growth and transformation."

"I am thrilled to join Pyxis and co-lead the Global Commodities Trading Risk and Trading AI practices alongside Kunal," said Tun Win. "With over two decades focused on front-to-back trading transformations and building AI/ML capabilities that deliver real commercial impact, I see tremendous potential to help clients navigate volatility, optimize operations, and create competitive advantage through technology. Pyxis' client-centric, results-driven model aligns closely with my approach, and I look forward to working with Kunal and the team to expand our presence and deliver measurable outcomes for clients worldwide."

About Pyxis Group

Pyxis Group is a multifaceted firm dedicated to serving the global industrial sector. Every day, we aim to provide enduring results for our clients while creating unparalleled growth opportunities for our professionals. Our mission is to help organizations move through change with clarity, confidence and care, combining deep expertise with authentic partnership.

Pyxis Group delivers exceptional outcomes, led by experience, framed by clarity aligned by purpose and guided by trust.

For more information on Pyxis Group, please visit our website at pyxisadvisory.com.

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