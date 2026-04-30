

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Nuffield Department of Women's & Reproductive Health at the University of Oxford, in collaboration with Serac Healthcare, has published Phase 2 results in The Lancet Obstetrics and Gynaecology, highlighting the potential of a novel molecular imaging agent, 99mTc-maraciclatide, as a non-invasive tool for diagnosing and monitoring Endometriosis.



The technique combines specialized CT imaging with a molecular tracer to identify early signs of the disease, which are often missed by conventional scans. A SPECT-CT scan then reveals where the tracer accumulates, producing detailed images of inflamed tissue and lesions.



The Detect trial enrolled 20 women, 17 of whom underwent laparoscopy following a SPECT-CT scan. Nineteen participants completed the study. The imaging method correctly identified the presence or absence of endometriosis in 16 cases. It also successfully visualized the condition in 14 of the 17 patients whose diagnosis was confirmed through surgery, including two cases of thoracic endometriosis-a rare form in which tissue grows in the chest cavity. Researchers say that, if confirmed in larger studies, this approach could help patients receive earlier explanations for their symptoms.



Novel, non-invasive diagnostic tests for endometriosis are a global research priority. The diagnostic challenge of endometriosis, which presents with varied and non-specific symptoms, is exacerbated by an absence of clinically validated biomarkers and the limitations of currently available imaging techniques,' study author Professor Christian Becker, Co-Director of the Endometriosis CaRe Centre in Oxford, commented.



'If these Phase II results are reproduced in the Phase III studies, maraciclatide has the potential to be an extremely valuable tool, as it could both reduce diagnostic delays and provide a validated endpoint for the development of new therapeutics.'



Endometriosis is an often painful condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows elsewhere in the body. Diagnosis can take an average of nine years, as symptoms, ranging from heavy periods and fatigue to severe abdominal pain, often overlap with other conditions.



Patients frequently undergo multiple tests, including ultrasounds and MRI scans, but these standard methods may fail to detect early-stage disease. According to lead researcher Dr. Tatjana Gibbons, conventional imaging tends to identify only more advanced changes, leaving many patients with persistent symptoms despite normal scan results.



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