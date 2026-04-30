Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Friday, May 15, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of 2026 prior to market open on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Following the release, Datavault AI will host a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-in (US): 1-877-709-8150

Participant Dial-in (International): 1-201-689-8354 -- or Click HERE for participant International Toll-Free access numbers

Webcast Access: Click Here

Datavault AI CEO, Nathaniel Bradley, and CFO Brett Moyer, will be presenting.

A replay of the webcast will be made available later in the day in the Investors/Presentations section of the Datavault AI website: Click Here

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AITM (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ebarger@dvlt.ai

Media Contact

Alan Wallace

Head of Public Relations

marketing@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-2026-1162961