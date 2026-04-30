Fort Collins, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Falcon Copper Corp. ("Falcon Copper" or the "Company") has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Glencore International AG ("Glencore") to jointly evaluate and develop critical minerals projects supporting U.S. supply chain security.

The agreement establishes a non-exclusive framework for collaboration on global projects that can supply copper and other critical minerals into the United States. Falcon may act as operator and/or investor, while Glencore may provide capital, logistics, marketing, and offtake support, with project-specific structures determined on a case-by-case basis.

"This agreement is a meaningful step toward building a secure, end-to-end U.S. copper supply chain," said Travis Naugle, Executive Chairman of Falcon Copper. "Pairing Glencore's scope and size with Falcon's international production of critical minerals and its smelting project in Arizona helps close a critical gap in America's mineral infrastructure."

As part of the collaboration, Glencore is also expected to supply up to 1.6 million tonnes of copper concentrate annually to Falcon's planned U.S. smelting and refining platform. The partnership is designed to ensure that concentrate, intermediate metals, and finished copper products are processed in, or and delivered to, the United States - strengthening domestic supply chains.

The MoU is non-binding, except for standard provisions including confidentiality, compliance, and dispute resolution.

About Falcon Copper Corp.

Falcon Copper Corp. is a privately held, U.S.-based company advancing a domestic and international copper platform spanning resource development through downstream processing. Falcon Copper's approach is aligned with U.S. government priorities to strengthen critical mineral supply chains, reduce reliance on foreign sources, and support long-term economic resilience and national security, while responsibly unlocking America's mineral potential.

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that advance everyday life.

With over 140,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 30 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of offices.

Glencore's customers are principally industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding the Company's mineral projects, the potential development of the Company's mineral projects, alignment of the Company's mineral projects with certain United States government priorities, potential sources of funding from the United States government, and similar statements regarding the Company's future business prospects. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including risks that the Company's mineral projects do not contain minerals in economically extractable quantities, changes in the priorities of the United States government, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, fluctuations in the market prices of minerals, changes in the global economy and other general business risks. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to general business and economic conditions, mineral prices, and expected benefits from current United States government priorities. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295284

Source: Falcon Copper Corp.