Revenue of $195.3 million - Growth of 16% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $34.8 million - 49% growth year-over-year

Strong cash flow generation and continued debt reduction

(All figures in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Ionik Corporation (TSXV: INIK) (OTCQB: INIKF) (the "Company" or "Ionik"), a data and technology-driven marketing and advertising solutions company, announced record financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, highlighting strong revenue growth, significant EBITDA expansion, robust cash flow generation, and continued progress in debt reduction and platform integration.

Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Record revenue of $195.3 million, up 16% from $168.1 million in fiscal 2024.

Record Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $34.8 million, up 49% from $23.3 million.

Record gross profit of $79.9 million, up 24% year-over-year.

Gross margin percentage of 41% up from 38% in the prior year.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow¹ of $32.3 million, reflecting strong underlying cash generation.

Reduced total debt by $19.3 million year-over-year through disciplined repayment.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue of $54.7 million, up19% versus $45.9 million for the same period of 2024 (" Q4 2024 ").

Gross profit of $21.4 million (39% margin), compared to $18.6 million (41% margin) for Q4 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $9.8 million, up 33% compared to $7.3 million for Q4 2024.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $9.6 million representing a 99% Adjusted Free Cash Flow conversion rate 1 , compared to $4.8 million (65% Adjusted Free Cash Flow conversion rate 1 ) for Q4 2024.

Net loss after tax from continuing operations of $26.9 million, versus $8.1 million for Q4 2024. The Q4 2025 net loss was primarily driven by a $29.5 million impairment of intangible assets. The Q4 2024 net loss was primarily driven by a $5.8 million impairment of intangible assets and goodwill. These impairment charges do not impact the Company's cash generation or Adjusted EBITDA performance.

Cash as at December 31, 2025 was $11.3 million compared to $14.6 million at December 31, 2024.

At December 31, 2025, the Company had not drawn on its revolving facility of $10.0 million and senior debt net of cash was $58.0 million, compared to $68.5 million at September 30, 2025 and $74.6 million at June 30, 2025. Management believes that its current capital position and strong cash flow generation positions it well to execute its strategic priorities.

Total undiscounted debt as at December 31, 2025 was $116.7 million, including $69.3 million of senior lender debt, $39.1 million of convertible debt, $5.3 million in a vendor take-back loan, and $3.0 million in a working capital note compared to $136.0 million in total debt as at December 31, 2024.

1Please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this press release

Ted Hastings, Ionik's CEO commented:

"Fiscal 2025 was a strong year for Ionik, marked by meaningful progress in integrating our Marketing Optimization and Media Activation platforms, driving profitable growth, and strengthening our balance sheet.

We delivered significant Adjusted EBITDA expansion and cash flow generation, enabling us to reduce leverage through a combination of EBITDA growth and disciplined debt repayment.

As we move into 2026, we remain focused on platform integration, cash generation, and further debt reduction, while continuing to align our business with the accelerating pace of AI-driven technology and data-driven marketing."

Significant developments for the three months ended December 31, 2025

On October 31, 2025, the Company announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly owned subsidiary Schiefer Media, Inc. to Push Media USA Inc. for net cash proceeds of $750,000 on closing after taking into account customary working capital adjustments.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information to assess its financial performance. These measures, which it believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to evaluate its performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow".

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a non-IFRS measure of financial performance. Company management defines Adjusted EBITDA as IFRS Net income (loss) adding back finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain/loss on disposal of assets and extinguishment of loans, fair value gain/loss on financial liabilities and modification/extinguishment on loans, and excludes discontinued operations and the effects of significant items of income and expenditure which may have an impact on the quality of earnings, such as impairments where the impairment is the result of an isolated, non-recurring event. It also excludes the effects of equity-settled share-based payments, foreign exchange gains/losses, and other extraordinary one-time expenses, such as transaction costs and other severance and restructuring costs. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in the table below.

Company management defines "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, such as acquisition of property and equipment and additions to intangibles for capitalized development costs, and income taxes paid during the period. Similarly, Management defines "Adjusted Free Cash Flow conversion rate" as Adjusted Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. See reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the table below.

The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance on a cash basis before the impact of non-cash and extraordinary one-time items.

The following tables presents the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for each period:





For the three months ended





December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31





2025



2025



2025



2025

Net loss (income) $ (26,898 ) $ (1,039 ) $ (2,437 ) $ (3,542 ) Add:















Finance costs

4,167



4,623



4,949



4,546

Income tax (recovery) expense

6,923



312



1,785



521

Depreciation and amortization

5,878



4,684



4,685



4,703

Impairment loss on goodwill and intangibles

29,525



-



-



-

Fair value (gain) loss on financial liabilities

(9,632 )

207



594



(478 ) Gain on disposal of assets

(1,039 )

-



-



-

Gain on modification of loan

-



-



-



-

Share-based compensation expense

221



106



130



163

Extraordinary one-time expenses (recovery)

553



360



(206 )

240

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

69



(23 )

96



133

Non-recurring income

(10 )

(3 )

(53 )

(33 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,757

$ 9,227

$ 9,543

$ 6,253

Less:















Acquisition of property and equipment

(1 )

(4 )

(16 )

(13 ) Additions to intangible assets

(69 )

(70 )

(75 )

(76 ) Taxes paid

(53 )

(87 )

(1,889 )

(144 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 9,634

$ 9,066

$ 7,563

$ 6,020







For the three months ended





December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31





2024



2024



2024



2024

Net loss (income) $ (8,014 ) $ (2,574 ) $ 342

$ (2,018 ) Add:















Finance costs

4,483



3,094



2,651



2,555

Income tax (recovery) expense

(3,380 )

1,072



1,635



89

Depreciation and amortization

5,864



3,675



3,285



3,297

Impairment loss on intangibles and goodwill

5,847



-



-



-

Gain on disposal of assets

83



(110 )

(2,772 )

-

Fair value (gain) loss on financial liabilities

1,651



(33 )

-



-

Gain on modification of loan

(16 )

-



-



-

Share-based compensation expense

30



202



186



221

Extraordinary one-time expenses

894



497



344



19

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(57 )

134



98



133

Non-recurring income

(50 )

(44 )

(17 )

-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,335

$ 5,913

$ 5,752

$ 4,296

Less:















Acquisition of property and equipment

(12 )

(6 )

(12 )

(17 ) Additions to intangible assets

(75 )

(70 )

(69 )

(70 ) Taxes paid

(2,447 )

(406 )

(1,865 )

(1,858 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 4,801

$ 5,431

$ 3,806

$ 2,351













For the twelve months ended











December 31,











2025



2024

Net loss





$ (33,916 ) $ (12,264 ) Add:













Finance costs







18,285



12,783

Income tax (recovery) expense







9,541



(584 ) Depreciation and amortization







19,950



16,121

Impairment loss on goodwill and intangibles







29,525



5,847

Fair value (gain) loss on financial liabilities







(9,309 )

1,618

Gain on disposal of assets







(1,039 )

(2,799 ) Gain on modification of loan







-



(16 ) Share-based compensation expense







620



639

Extraordinary one-time expenses







947



1,754

Foreign exchange loss







275



308

Non-recurring income







(99 )

(111 ) Adjusted EBITDA





$ 34,780

$ 23,296

Less:













Acquisition of property and equipment







(34 )

(47 ) Additions to intangible assets







(290 )

(284 ) Taxes paid







(2,173 )

(6,576 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow





$ 32,283

$ 16,389



Financial Statements and MD&A

Ionik's Financial Statements for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period, are posted on its corporate website at www.ionikgroup.com and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Ionik

Ionik is a technology-driven marketing platform powered by proprietary first-party data and AI, enabling scalable customer acquisition and monetization across its Marketing Optimization and Media Activation divisions.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business, financials and operations of the Company. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements with respect to the Company's sufficiency of its capital position to execute on business and operational strategies, successful integration of acquisitions, operational and financial growth strategy, ability to make debt repayments, expected Adjusted Free Cash Flow and anticipated success in customer adoption of the Ionik Marketing Cloud platform. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295251

Source: Ionik Corporation