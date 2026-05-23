Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Ionik Corporation (TSXV: INIK) (the "Company") announces that it has received a 30-day extension from its senior lenders under the Company's syndicated debt facility (the "Syndicated Debt Facility"). The maturity date of the Syndicated Debt Facility has been extended from May 25, 2026 to June 25, 2026. The extension provides the Company with additional time to continue discussions regarding a longer term financing solution.

The Company is actively engaged in the process of securing a new syndicated debt facility (the "New Facility") to replace the existing Syndicated Debt Facility. In connection with the New Facility, the Company intends to undertake a comprehensive debt reorganization (the "Debt Reorganization") in order to address legacy acquisition-related indebtedness, amend debt instruments and accrued obligations, simplify the Company's capital structure, and improve its overall financial position. The Company will announce additional details relating to the New Facility and Debt Reorganization in due course.

"We appreciate the continued support of our senior lenders and the constructive engagement we have had throughout this process," said Ted Hastings, Chief Executive Officer of Ionik. "This short-term extension provides additional time to continue working toward a longer-term financing solution while we remain focused on operating the business and executing our strategic priorities."

About Ionik

Ionik, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSXV, with shares also trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, is a technology-driven marketing and advertising solutions company that helps brands, advertisers, and publishers connect with their audiences through data-driven insights and advanced automation. By leveraging its extensive suite of integrated marketing technology, creative expertise, and proprietary first-party data, Ionik optimizes the entire customer acquisition and retention journey.

The Company's platform unites Media Activation and Marketing Optimization through its AI-Powered Data Engine to create a seamless advertising ecosystem, helping businesses efficiently source, retain, and monetize their customers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is often identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's ability to negotiate and enter into a longer-term financing solution and continue discussions with its lenders; statements regarding the anticipated completion, timing and implementation of the Debt Reorganization and the New Facility and the expected effects of the Debt Reorganization on the Company's capital structure and financial position.

Forward-looking information is not composed of historical facts, but rather represents management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and conditions. Such forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions that: all required corporate, shareholder, regulatory and TSXV approvals will be obtained on a timely basis and on the terms anticipated in connection with the Debt Reorganization and New Facility; the Company will continue to have the support of its lenders; market and financing conditions will remain sufficiently stable to permit the New Facility; and the Company will be able to consummate the Debt Reorganization and entrance into the New Facility.

Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, or future events, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that required approvals are not obtained or are delayed; the risk that the Debt Reorganization and New Facility are not completed on the terms or within the timeframe anticipated, or at all; the risk that a regulatory authority does not permit reliance on an available exemption, which may require shareholder approval at a meeting and could affect the timing or completion of the Debt Reorganization and the New Facility; changes in general economic, market or financial conditions; changes in applicable laws, regulations or TSXV policies; the risk that the Company is unable to refinance or extend its indebtedness on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to manage its indebtedness and liquidity; competitive pressures; and those risks and uncertainties described in greater detail in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298681

Source: Ionik Corporation