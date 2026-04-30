Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Cybeats Technologies Corp.(CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, announces its financial results for the three months ("Q4 2025") and full year ("F2025") ended December 31, 2025. Please refer to the audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information.

Financial Highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 ("F2025") with comparatives for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 ("F2024"):

Revenue in F2025 was $2,894,585, an increase of 49% or $951,641 over F2024 revenue of $1,942,944.

The net loss was $3,414,211 in F2025, an improvement from F2024's loss of $10,213,142, driven by the increase in revenue and decrease in expenses.

Liquid assets increased by $2,046,249 to total $3,546,725 at December 31, 2025 ($1,500,476 as at December 31, 2024), comprised of cash of $2,751,202 and accounts receivable of $795,523. Subsequent to the quarter the Company closed a debt settlement for $1,200,000 with Scryb Inc.

Financial Highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2025 ("Q4 2025") with comparatives for the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Q4 2024"):

Revenue in Q4 2025 was $717,098 versus $510,737 in Q4 2024, an increase of 40% or $206,361. This growth was due to the addition of new customers and the expansion of our existing customers.

Net loss in Q4 2025 was $(299,318), versus a loss of $(3,226,046) in Q4 2024, an improvement of $2,926,728 or 90%. The reduction in net loss was due to operational efficiencies.

The chart below shows revenue for the past ten quarters (2.5 years), equating to a compounded annual growth rate of 50%. Quarterly revenue increased as a result of continued addition of new customers, and the expanded use of SBOM Studio / Consumer by existing customers. Management's objective is to continue to increase revenues to drive cash flow and profitability, which we believe will increase future Company value for shareholders.





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F2025 Operational Highlights

01/28/25 - Signed a three-year agreement with Rockwell Automation : Expanded Cybeats' presence in the industrial control systems (ICS) sector supporting Rockwell (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest pure-play industrial automation company with SBOM management requirements as software supply chain security and regulatory compliance become increasingly important across critical infrastructure industries.

01/30/25 - Secured two new healthcare sector contracts: Expanded Cybeats' medical device manufacturer (MDM) customer base, as FDA and EU regulatory requirements continue to increase demand for SBOM management and software supply chain compliance.

02/05/25 - Closed $2M Financing : Completed non-brokered private placement of 12.6M units, providing additional capital to support the expansion of commercial activities and general corporate operations.

03/19/25 - Expanded focus on critical infrastructure and energy sectors : Supporting increasing demand for SBOM and HBOM solutions across industrial control systems (ICS), power grids, and federal environments as regulatory requirements and procurement standards continue to drive adoption of software supply chain security practices.

04/24/25 - Expanded Market Reach with SBOM Consumer: Introduced asset management capabilities for IT and OT environments, now in pilots with a U.S. defense agency and Orange S.A., enabling continuous monitoring, compliance automation, and third-party risk management at scale.

04/28/25 - Expanded Enterprise Contract with Emerson: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), a global leader in industrial automation, doubled its use of Cybeats' SBOM Studio, marking the third expansion of the relationship and reinforcing strong client adoption, recurring revenue growth, and Cybeats' role as a key supplier in securing the software supply chain.

05/01/25 - Renewed and Expanded U.S. Government Contract: Cybeats renewed and expanded its contract with a major U.S. security agency, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in government cybersecurity and highlighting growing demand for SBOM solutions in national security and critical infrastructure.

05/13/25 - AI-Powered Innovation and Global Recognition: Launched Magic Link , an AI-enhanced SBOM Studio feature that streamlines software risk management, and selected to join Canada's U.K. Cybersecurity Market Development Mission, aligning with the U.K.'s new Software Security Code of Practice.

06/03/25 - Expanded Fortune 500 Contract: Renewed and expanded SBOM Studio license by 34% with a Fortune 500 water infrastructure company, extending coverage across global treatment plants, pumping stations, and cloud platforms, reinforcing Cybeats' recurring revenue growth and 148% net revenue retention.

06/18/25 - EU Regulatory Tailwinds: European Union formally adopts Cyber-Crisis Management Blueprint mandating SBOM data exchange across 27 member states, creating a unified market opportunity and reinforcing Cybeats' positioning as a leading SBOM compliance and analytics platform.

08/05/25 - Strengthened Balance Sheet: Settled $1.5M of indebtedness and converted $1.4M of debentures into equity, reducing debt and positioning Cybeats for commercial growth and scale-up.

08/07/25 - Closed $3.2M Financing: Completed LIFE offering of 32.4M units, providing growth capital to accelerate commercial scale-up, R&D, and working capital.

10/22/25 - Secured Multi-Year Contract Extension with Schneider Electric: Multi-year renewal with Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, extending the use of SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer solutions. Renewal highlights the value of Cybeats' platform in reducing vulnerability management efforts by over 50%, enhancing compliance, and ensuring the operational reliability that companies and stakeholders depend on. Renewal also reflects Cybeats' organic growth within existing enterprise accounts and the accelerating demand for or software supply chain security solutions driven by emerging global regulations.

11/06/25 - $1.4 Million Private Placement with U.S. Microcap Fund: Cybeats announced a $1.4 million non-brokered private placement with IFCM MicroCap Fund LP, managed by Intelligent Fanatics Capital Management. Proceeds will support sales, marketing, and general corporate initiatives as the Company accelerates commercial growth.

12/22/25 - Strengthened the Board of Directors with the appointment of Tejinder Kaushik : He is senior technology and cybersecurity executive with over 25 years of experience in enterprise IT, manufacturing, and cybersecurity governance, adding further expertise as Cybeats expands across regulated industries and enterprise software supply chain security markets.

12/23/25 - Appointed Cassie Crossley to the Board of Directors : Adding a globally recognized leader in software supply chain security and former Vice President of Supply Chain Security at Schneider Electric, further strengthening Cybeats' governance and strategic expertise in SBOM adoption, regulatory compliance, and enterprise software security.

12/29/25 - Expanded three-year agreement with Emerson: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) expanded their contract again to support broader adoption of SBOM Studio across additional business units, reinforcing Cybeats' land-and-expand strategy within large enterprise customers as regulatory requirements and software supply chain security programs continue to scale across industrial and critical infrastructure sectors.

Subsequent Events

01/09/26 - Completed a $1.2M shares-for-debt transaction with Scryb: Further strengthened the Company's balance sheet to support ongoing commercial growth initiatives.

02/24/26 - Entered into an OEM partnership with Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) : Keysight will sell Cybeats' SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer as the Keysight SBOM Manager platform, significantly expanding Cybeats' distribution reach and supporting broader adoption across industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure markets.

03/17/26 - Secured a contract with a global automotive parts manufacturer: Marking Cybeats' entry into the automotive vertical, supporting SBOM-based software supply chain risk management, governance, and regulatory readiness across complex, software-defined environments.

Management Commentary

"Fiscal 2025 established an important foundation for Cybeats as we expanded within major enterprise accounts, entered new regulated verticals, and strengthened our commercial model for scale," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "Our ability to grow with customers like Schneider Electric and Emerson, combined with our first automotive deployment and the launch of SBOM Consumer, demonstrates that organizations are moving beyond basic compliance and adopting SBOM management as a core operational requirement. The Keysight OEM partnership further extends our reach by adding a powerful global channel for distribution. With a strengthened balance sheet, growing pipeline, active proof-of-concepts across multiple sectors, and increasing regulatory urgency worldwide, we are focused on converting this momentum into recurring revenue growth and a clear path to profitability."

Business Outlook

Cybeats enters 2026 with strong commercial momentum, a strengthened balance sheet, and growing demand for software supply chain security solutions as SBOM adoption moves from best practice to regulatory requirement. The Company continues to see increasing engagement from both existing customers and new prospects across medical devices, industrial automation, defense, healthcare, telecom, automotive, and critical infrastructure.

The Company's multi-year contract extensions with Schneider Electric and Emerson Electric reinforce Cybeats' ability to expand within large enterprise accounts, while its first automotive customer marks entry into another high-value regulated vertical. With the commercial launch of SBOM Consumer in early 2025, Cybeats has significantly expanded its addressable market beyond software producers to include software purchasers, enabling enterprise-wide visibility across third-party applications, connected devices, and embedded systems. The Company now serves three of the top seven global industrial control systems vendors, alongside leaders in medical devices, telecom, and defense.

A major strategic milestone was the OEM partnership with Keysight Technologies, which enables Keysight to sell Cybeats' platform to its global customer base under the Keysight brand. This partnership materially expands Cybeats' sales reach without requiring significant internal salesforce expansion and provides meaningful operating leverage as the Company scales.

Management believes the Company is on track to increase Annual Recurring Revenue to approximately $5 million by the end of Q2 2026. Cybeats has 10 active proof-of-concepts underway across defense, global medical device manufacturers, major healthcare delivery organizations, and large industrial and technology enterprises. Combined with advancing channel partnerships and increased outbound commercial activity, management believes Cybeats is entering a phase of regulatory-driven expansion with a clear path toward profitability.

Conference Call Reminder

Cybeats CEO Justin Leger will host a live webinar today at 5:00 PM ET to review the Company's financial results followed by a live question-and-answer session. This will mark Cybeats' first quarterly conference call, reflecting the Company's commitment to increasing transparency and engagement with shareholders and the investment community. Going forward, Cybeats intends to host quarterly earnings calls in conjunction with the release of its financial results.

Cybeats welcomes shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.

Conference Call Registration

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Link: REGISTER

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data: AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility: Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Cybeats Technologies Corp.