Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, announces its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1 2026"). Please refer to the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information.

Financial Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1 2026") with comparatives for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ("Q1 2025"):

Revenue in Q1 2026 was $763,679 versus $681,128 in Q1 2025, an increase of 12% or $82,551. This growth was due to the addition of new customers and the expansion of our existing customers.

Net loss in Q1 2026 was $2,430,993 in Q1 2026 was higher than the $1,185,102 loss in Q1 2025. Net loss before non-cash expenses in Q1 2026 was $857,087 mainly driven by a non-cash expense of $1,572,206 in option grants. Cash expenses decreased to $1,620,766 in Q1 2026 compared to $1,865,072 in Q1 2025 which represents an approximately 15% decrease in cash expenses.

Cash at the end of the quarter was $1,072,900 compared to $2,751,202 at the end of 2025. The Company paid off a $531,995 debenture as well as paid down $333,296 in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

The chart below shows revenue for the past 11 quarters (2.75 years), equating to a compounded annual growth rate of 51%. Quarterly revenue increased as a result of continued addition of new customers, and the expanded use of SBOM Studio / Consumer by existing customers. Management's objective is to continue to increase revenues to drive cash flow and profitability, which we believe will increase future Company value for shareholders.





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Q1 2026 Operational Highlights

01/09/26 - Completed a $1.2M shares-for-debt transaction with Scryb: Further strengthened the Company's balance sheet to support ongoing commercial growth initiatives.

Further strengthened the Company's balance sheet to support ongoing commercial growth initiatives. 02/24/26 - Entered into an OEM partnership with Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) : Keysight will sell Cybeats' SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer as the Keysight SBOM Manager platform, significantly expanding Cybeats' distribution reach and supporting broader adoption across industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure markets.

: Keysight will sell Cybeats' SBOM Studio and SBOM Consumer as the Keysight SBOM Manager platform, significantly expanding Cybeats' distribution reach and supporting broader adoption across industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure markets. 03/17/26 - Secured a contract with a global automotive parts manufacturer: Marking Cybeats' entry into the automotive vertical, supporting SBOM-based software supply chain risk management, governance, and regulatory readiness across complex, software-defined environments.

Management Commentary

"Cybeats is building momentum as we broaden our presence across regulated industries and scale our commercial reach," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "We are seeing increasing engagement from both existing and prospective customers as SBOM management becomes an operational and regulatory priority across critical sectors. The Keysight OEM partnership has significantly strengthened our distribution capabilities and expanded our potential market reach. During the quarter, we also entered the automotive sector, which we believe represents another meaningful long-term growth vertical for the Company. With a strengthened balance sheet, growing pipeline, active proof-of-concepts across multiple industries, and accelerating global regulatory tailwinds, we believe Cybeats is entering an important phase of commercial growth with a clear path toward scaling recurring revenue."

Business Outlook

Cybeats is experiencing accelerating demand for its software supply chain security solutions as SBOM adoption transitions from an industry best practice to a regulatory mandate across vertical and horizontal software implementations. This shifting compliance landscape is driving enterprise-level engagement across critical sectors, including defense, healthcare, medical devices, and industrial automation.

To capture this momentum, Cybeats is actively scaling its strategic channel and OEM ecosystem-highlighted by its partnership with Keysight Technologies-which amplifies market penetration via third-party distribution and white-label opportunities while maintaining a lean, scalable operating structure.

Driven by these systemic regulatory tailwinds and an influx of new Proof of Concept engagements, the Company is well-positioned to continue to accelerate the growth of its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) base. Management believes the Company is on track to increase Annual Recurring Revenue to approximately $5 million by the end of Q2 2026. Combined with advancing channel partnerships and increased outbound commercial activity, management believes Cybeats is entering a phase of regulatory-driven expansion with a clear path toward profitability.

Conference Call Reminder

Cybeats CEO Justin Leger will host a live webinar today at 5:00 PM ET to review the Company's financial results followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Cybeats welcomes shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar to discuss first quarter fiscal 2026 results.

Conference Call Registration

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Link: REGISTER

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data: AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility: Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299689

Source: Cybeats Technologies Corp.