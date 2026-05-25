Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security and SBOM management solutions, announces that it will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1 2026") after market close on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Cybeats CEO Justin Leger will host a live webinar that same day at 5:00 PM ET to review the Company's financial results followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Cybeats welcomes shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar to discuss first quarter fiscal 2026 results.

Conference Call Registration:

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Link: REGISTER

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement through development and operations. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Platform

Cybeats delivers a comprehensive Software Supply Chain Security Platform comprising SBOM Studio, SBOM Consumer, and integrated SBOM generation capabilities.

SBOM Studio serves as the enterprise management layer for the software security lifecycle. It enables organizations to identify, enrich, govern, and continuously monitor third-party and open-source components embedded within their products. By providing structured visibility into component origin, composition, and evolving risk, SBOM Studio supports proactive vulnerability management, regulatory alignment, and long-term security posture maintenance.

SBOM Consumer extends this capability to organizations that receive software from suppliers. It allows security, procurement, and risk teams to ingest, analyze, validate, and continuously monitor incoming SBOMs at scale. This ensures transparency across the supplier ecosystem, strengthens third-party risk management, and enables faster, evidence-based security decisions.

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction: AI-driven SBOM enrichment improves accuracy, structure, and usability of component data.

AI-driven SBOM enrichment improves accuracy, structure, and usability of component data. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of risks from discovery to remediation.

Continuous tracking of risks from discovery to remediation. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Sharing: Simplifies audits, supports mandates, and enables secure SBOM distribution.

Simplifies audits, supports mandates, and enables secure SBOM distribution. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Integrates across multi-tenant and complex supply chain environments.

Integrates across multi-tenant and complex supply chain environments. Security & Asset Visibility: Structured SBOM ingestion strengthens risk assessment across critical sectors.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of the Company's products; decreases in the prevailing prices for the Company's products; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298762

Source: Cybeats Technologies Corp.