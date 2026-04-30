

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $199.5 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $105.4 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $216.3 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $1.19 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $199.5 Mln. vs. $105.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $1.19 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.16 B To $ 5.25 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News