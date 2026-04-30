Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - The Senior Management Team, Board of Directors, and Advisors of Crossroads Gold Corp. ("Crossroads", or the "Company") (TSXV: CRG), joined Andrew Creech, President, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSXV.





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Crossroads is a Canadian gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group and focused on high-potential gold projects within two hours' drive from Melbourne in Victoria State, Australia, one of the world's premier gold-producing jurisdictions. The Company aims to deliver new gold discoveries in a Tier-1 jurisdiction while generating long-term value for shareholders.

Crossroads' portfolio includes the historic Steiglitz Project, a historical high-grade producer within the renowned Bendigo Gold Belt. The Steiglitz Project is largely underexplored with modern technology and situated in highly prospective geological belts with proven potential for epizonal and mesozonal orogenic gold systems.

In addition to the Steiglitz Project, the Company has an application for an exploration license on the Pheasant Creek Project. The Pheasant Creek Project lies immediately south of, and in similar geology to, the Sunday Creek discovery of Southern Cross Gold.

Crossroads is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep Australian and global discovery expertise. Crossroads is supported by excellent infrastructure, year-round access, and a stable regulatory framework to systematically advance its projects with modern exploration and drilling aimed at unlocking meaningful gold discoveries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295288

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange