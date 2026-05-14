Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Crossroads Gold Corp. (TSXV: CRG) (OTCQB: CRGCF) (FSE: FI1) (the "Company" or "Crossroads") is pleased to announce the results of the first batch of 247 soil samples assayed for gold (Au) from its maiden systematic soil sampling program (the "Program"), as previously announced by the Company on March 31, 2026, at the Steiglitz Gold Project (the "Steiglitz Gold Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres west of Melbourne in the state of Victoria, Australia. Soil samples assayed as high as 4,500 ppb (4.5 g/t) gold with 17 samples assaying over 100 ppb forming discrete zones of cohesive strong gold-in-soil trends coincident and along the Hanover Fault Zone, a key target area for gold-antimony mineralization.

Mr. Rex Motton, CEO & Director of Crossroads, commented, "Gold-in-soil values of up to 4.5 g/t gold are exceptionally strong for surface geochemical sampling and may indicate proximity to high-grade bedrock mineralization. The initial soil sampling results continue to validate Steiglitz as a highly compelling exploration opportunity in an emerging Victorian gold-antimony district. These results continue to strengthen our view that Steiglitz could potentially host a large-scale epizonal gold-antimony system. The strong correlation between gold, antimony, and arsenic mineralization is particularly important. These pathfinder signatures are characteristic of several of Victoria's most significant recent discoveries, including Agnico-Eagle's Fosterville and Southern Cross' Sunday Creek Project. Despite historical production of approximately 250,000 ounces of gold at 38 g/t gold, only five historical drill holes have been completed across this large mineralized system, and we believe Steiglitz offers significant discovery potential."

The two major areas of gold-in-soil mineralization correspond to the old gold mines of the Hanover No.1 and Hanover No. 2 mines, along the Hanover Fault Zone but specifically from old soil profiles affected by previous mining. At Hanover No. 1, gold-in-soil assays peaked at 1,022 ppb gold (1.02 g/t Au) on an area of 150 by 80 meters and at Hanover No. 2 gold-in-soil peaked at 4,500 ppb gold (4.5 g/t Au) on an area of 200 by 150 meters based upon a >40 ppb Au contour. Both prospect areas have assays demonstrating a broad area of supporting gold mineralization with 17 samples assaying over 100 ppb. Additional gold-in-soil assays are pending for these areas. These two prospects occur within the Hanover Fault zone that presents anomalous soil geochemistry for a length of 1.5 km, which is open to the east. The widespread distribution of gold-antimony mineralization across multiple structural corridors suggests the potential for a district-scale mineralized system.

Antimony is increasingly recognized as a strategic critical mineral due to its importance in defense, energy storage, semiconductors, and industrial applications, combined with concentrated global supply and increasing Western demand. In Victoria, several major epizonal gold systems, including Agnico Eagle's Fosterville Mine, Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek discovery, and Alkane Resources' Costerfield Mine, exhibit strong gold-antimony associations. Crossroads believes the antimony-rich geochemical signature identified at Steiglitz may support the interpretation of a potentially significant epizonal gold system analogous to other major Victorian gold-antimony deposits.

Hanover Fault Soil Map

Figure 1 - Hanover Fault Gold Soil Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12063/297449_c289f3482432e9ee_002full.jpg

Geological Interpretation

There is a strong correlation between the gold, antimony and arsenic mineralization, with the antimony closely outlining the extent of the significant gold mineralization, while the arsenic forms broader haloes to the mineralization. During the sampling program, care was taken to ensure that the samples were taken from old soil profiles and not in areas affected by previous mining.

Other prospects are also being established along the Hanover Fault, where new zones of anomalous gold and/or antimony occur. Further gold assays are pending (153 samples) for these areas. Meanwhile follow up sampling will be conducted in these areas to establish the extent and tenor of these anomalous areas.

Further north of the Hanover Fault, at the North Hanover mine gold-in-soil assays reached 124 ppb Au on minimal sampling. The anomalous gold, antimony and arsenic mineralization remain open along strike and further sampling is planned.

The soil sampling anomalism presents a new interpretation of the gold mineralization present at these Hanover prospects, where intersecting structures have formed significant structural flexures or breaks within the Hanover Fault, causing dilation and enhanced gold mineralization. Outcropping quartz veins strike in various directions within the Hanover No. 2 prospect area. Previous drilling by the former project owner intersected 47 m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 66 meters (STG05). Initial interpretation is that the hole drilled down the side of the mineralized zone rather than across the high-grade target.

A program of further mapping and detailed survey-controlled rock chip sampling is currently underway to fully understand the controls on the mineralization prior to drilling.

Methodology

Whole soil samples have been collected at a nominal depth of 30 cm in relatively thin skeletal type soils overlying bedrock. Initial assay sampling by portable X-ray Fluorescence ("XRF") technique of 113 samples revealed a continuous corridor of arsenic and antimony mineralization throughout the main Hanover Fault Zone sampled for 900 m. The portable XRF analyses, which are considered preliminary and indicative in nature, yielded up to 648 ppm arsenic and 65 ppm antimony. These same specific samples were subsequently submitted to Onsite Laboratory Services in Bendigo. Samples were dried, crushed and pulverized in preparation for 25-gram sample charge fire assay with an ICP-OES finish and a lower detection limit of 1 ppb Au and an upper detection limit of 4000 ppb (PE-05 Method). Samples over the limit were re-assayed using a standard fire assay of 25 g sample charge and an AAS finish with a lower detection limit of 0.01 ppm Au (PE-01 Method).

About the Steiglitz Gold Project

The Steiglitz Project is located approximately 80km west of Melbourne in Victoria, Australia, within one of the country's earliest and most historically productive hard-rock goldfields in the Bendigo Zone of the Lachlan Fold Belt, which hosts world-class deposits such as the nearby Fosterville gold mine operated by Agnico-Eagle. Fosterville has produced over 4.6 million ounces to date since 2005(1). Victoria is the largest gold producing state in Australia, having produced 33% of all gold mined historically in Australia, and currently has 13 goldfields that have each produced over 1 million ounces of gold(2).

Covering 53 km² under EL6164, the Steiglitz Project hosts gold mineralization in high-grade, gold-antimony-arsenic quartz veins and stockwork zones associated with regional structural controls, consistent with epizonal orogenic gold systems. Historically, Steiglitz ranked among the top producers in the Bendigo Belt, generating approximately 250,800 ounces of gold at a recovered grade of 38 g/t Au from shallow mining between 1855 and 1911 representing the second highest grade to Tarnagulla (59.6 g/t Au)(3). Numerous shallow past-producing mines across the property (Alliance, Hanover, North Birmingham) were developed to relatively limited depths, highlighting strong potential for modern exploration and drilling below historical workings. Recent exploration programs have identified multiple untested targets supported by geochemical, geophysical, and geological data demonstrating signatures typical of Victoria's premier gold camps.

About Crossroads Gold

Crossroads Gold is a Canadian gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group and focused on high-potential gold projects in southeastern Australia-one of the world's premier gold-producing jurisdictions. The Company aims to deliver new gold discoveries in a Tier-1 jurisdiction while generating long-term value for shareholders. Crossroads' portfolio includes the Steiglitz Gold Project and the Pheasant Creek Project. The Company also recently announced the pending acquisition of the Pambula Gold Project and the Club Terrace Project.

Crossroads is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep Australian and global discovery expertise. Crossroads is supported by excellent infrastructure, year-round access, and a stable regulatory framework to systematically advance its projects with modern exploration and drilling aimed at unlocking meaningful gold discoveries. Crossroads is committed to responsible resource development, proactive and open communication, and transparent and inclusive dialogue with regional communities, indigenous organizations and all stakeholders. Crossroads is committed to proactive decision-making and creating economic opportunities for all stakeholders, including the communities it operates in.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. N. Motton, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Motton is the CEO and a Director of the Company and therefore is not considered independent of the Company in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Motton has visited the Steiglitz Gold Project discussed in this disclosure.

(1) Source: Agnico-Eagle website (link here).

(2) Source: Resources Victoria (link here).

(3) Source: Lisitsin, V., Olshina, A., Moore, D.H. & Willman, C.E., 2007. Assessment of undiscovered mesozonal orogenic gold endowment under cover in the northern part of the Bendigo Zone. GeoScience Victoria Gold Undercover Report 2. Department of Primary Industries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the interpretation and significance of the soil sampling and geochemical results at the Steiglitz Gold Project; the potential existence of a district-scale or large-scale epizonal gold-antimony mineralized system; the correlation and significance of gold, antimony and arsenic mineralization; the geological similarities and comparisons to other Victorian gold-antimony deposits including Fosterville, Sunday Creek and Costerfield; the Company's ongoing and planned exploration activities, including mapping, geochemical surveys, rock chip sampling, target generation, drill target refinement and future drilling programs; the receipt, timing and interpretation of pending assay results; the identification, continuity, extension and prospectivity of mineralized structures and exploration targets; the timing, approval and completion of Work Plans and regulatory permits; the commencement, timing and success of any future drilling program; the potential for historical workings to extend at depth or along strike; the potential for future discoveries; and the Company's expectations regarding the exploration potential, scale and prospectivity of the Steiglitz Gold Project and its other mineral projects. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of Crossroads given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mineral industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including unanticipated events related to mineral exploration); changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in the price of gold and currency exchange; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297449

Source: Crossroads Gold Corp.