Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - PTX Metals Inc. (TSXV: PTX) ("PTX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further closings (with additional closings anticipated to be completed this week) of its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement of hard dollar units and flow-through shares (see news releases dated April 8, 2026, April 14, 2026, April 23, 2026 and April 27, 2026). Under the most recent closings the Company issued a total of 10,674,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.125 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,334,250 and a total of 10,545,452 hard dollar units ("HD Units") at a price of $0.11 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of $1,159,999.72, bringing the total number of FT Shares issued to date to 32,750,000 for total gross proceeds of $4,093,750 and the total number of HD Units to 14,973,179 for total gross proceeds of $1,647,379.69

In addition, to date the Company has paid a total of $296,016.00 in finders fees and issued a total of 2,360,775 finder warrants ("Finder Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.125 (subject to adjustment) for a period of two (2) years following the issuance of the Finder Warrants.

Each HD Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole such share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.18 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. No fractional Warrants will be issued, and no cash or other consideration will be paid in lieu of fractional Warrants. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision, whereby the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is at or above $0.40 for more than twenty (20) consecutive trading days, in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of the Units for general corporate expenses and working capital purposes and to use the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. The Qualifying Expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2027 and will be renounced by the Company to the purchasers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026 in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares.

The FT Shares and all but 4,545,454 HD Units were issued pursuant to the accredited investor exemption. As such, the FT Shares, the securities underlying the HD Units, and the Finder Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance. The 4,545,454 HD Units not issued pursuant to the accredited investor exemption were issued pursuant to OSC Rule 72-503 and the securities underlying such units are not subject to a hold period.

Financing Increase

The Company also announced today that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it will increase the size of its FT Share financing from up to $4,750,000 to up to $5,200,000. The size of the HD Unit financing will increase from up to $2,000,000 to up to $2,250,000.

About PTX Metals Inc.

PTX is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company advancing gold and critical minerals projects in Northern Ontario, including its W2 copper-nickel-PGE project in the Ring of Fire and the Shining Tree Gold Project in the Timmins Gold Camp. PTX offers shareholders exposure to copper, gold, nickel, and platinum group element (PGE) discoveries. The province of Ontario is a mining jurisdiction renowned for both its abundance of critical minerals and stable regulatory environment.

Our corporate objective is to advance our assets, unlocking the full potential of two flagship projects, the W2 Cu-Ni-PGE located close to existing winter road infrastructure at the gateway to the strategic Ring of Fire region, and the Shining Tree Gold Project, neighboring other known deposits in the Timmins Gold Camp.

PTX's portfolio of assets was strategically acquired for their geologically favorable attributes and proximity to established mining companies.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PTX. The Company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PX.F and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements. Such statements include statements relating to the ability to complete the offerings, the timing of closing, the extent of insider participation, the possibility of further increases to the size of the offerings, the use of proceeds of the offerings, the Company's ability to incur and renounce Qualifying Expenditures within the anticipated timeframes, and the potential acceleration of the Warrants. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. The assumptions on which the forward-looking statements contained herein rely include, among others, that the Company will receive the necessary approvals for the offerings from the TSXV, that the Company will satisfy the terms of applicable securities exemptions or safe harbours, that there will be sufficient demand for the HD Units and/or FT Shares, and that the Company will be able to execute its exploration programs as planned to incur the Qualifying Expenditures. Additional risk factors that may impact the Company or cause actual results and performance to differ from the forward looking statements contained herein are set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis of financial condition (a copy of which can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSXV, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in TSXV Policy 1.1 - Interpretation) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

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Source: PTX Metals Inc.