

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twilio Inc (TWLO) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $90.13 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $20.01 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Twilio Inc reported adjusted earnings of $236.49 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Twilio Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $90.13 Mln. vs. $20.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.40 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.27 To $ 1.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.420 B To $ 1.430 B Full year revenue guidance: 14 % To 15 %



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