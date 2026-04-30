New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Brag House (NASDAQ: TBH), the media-tech platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and Gen Z engagement, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The presentation will take place at 8:40 AM ET at the historic Bank of New York. Lavell Juan Malloy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will be presenting.

"The Market Movers Investor Summit is exactly the room we want to be in. Brag House is building the defining platform for Gen Z culture, and the market opportunity in front of us is massive. We've built something real for a loyal, engaged community, a differentiated technology stack, and a brand that resonates with the most coveted demographic in media. I look forward to sharing our vision and the traction we're generating with investors who are looking to get ahead of where culture and commerce are headed," said Lavell Juan Malloy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition to company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 8:40 AM ET

8:40 AM ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico's, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, a pop-up lunch from the legendary Katz Delicatessen, and a surprise musical guest.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

About Market Movers

Market Movers is a next-generation investor conference designed for people responsible for capital, growth, and strategic outcomes. Hosted on Wall Street inside the original Bank of New York, the event brings together public & company leaders, investors, real estate principals, founders, and operators for a focused, high-access experience. The emphasis is on meaningful conversations, real connections, and perspectives that extend beyond a single market or asset class.

To learn more about the Market Movers Investor Summit, visit: https://www.marketmoverssummit.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295293

Source: The Money Channel NYC