

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $356.40 million, or $4.43 per share. This compares with $318.57 million, or $4.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $450.83 million or $5.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 34.6% to $4.938 billion from $3.670 billion last year.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $356.40 Mln. vs. $318.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.43 vs. $4.24 last year. -Revenue: $4.938 Bln vs. $3.670 Bln last year.



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