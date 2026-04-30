HPQ Silicon Inc.: HPQ and Novacium Achieve 395 Wh/kg in Semi-Solid Drone Battery Pack Using GEN4 Silicon Anode Material and Announces Engagement of European Focused Investor Awareness & Digital Outreach Services

Semi-solid 8S drone battery pack incorporating GEN4 silicon anode material delivers 15,900 mAh and 395 Wh/kg at the pack level

Performance represents an estimated 23-36% improvement over selected publicly available LiPo and NMC drone battery pack benchmarks at the pack level [1]

Results further support GEN4 as a format-flexible platform, now demonstrated across multiple battery architectures, including cylindrical, liquid-electrolyte, and semi-solid systems





MONTREAL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), today announced that a semi-solid electrolyte 8S drone battery pack integrating Novacium's GEN4 silicon anode material has achieved 15,900 mAh capacity, 457 Wh total energy, and 395 Wh/kg at the pack level. The battery pack, weighing 1,160 g, was produced by a commercial subcontractor and tested under controlled conditions 2-

Conventional lithium-polymer ("LiPo") drone battery packs typically achieve approximately 150-220 Wh/kg at the pack level, while more advanced lithium-ion and optimized drone battery systems generally range between 200-320 Wh/kg, based on publicly available data [1]. The GEN4 semi-solid configuration delivers 395 Wh/kg [3], representing an estimated 23-36% improvement over selected publicly available drone battery pack benchmarks, while maintaining a sub-1.2 kg pack mass2]-

"These results highlight GEN4's ability to deliver consistent performance across different battery architectures," added Dr. Jed Kraiem, COO of Novacium. "The semi-solid electrolyte environment complements the structural stability engineered into GEN4, enabling high-capacity operation."

These results further support GEN4 silicon anode material as a platform technology capable of operating across multiple battery architectures.

Performance has now been demonstrated across:

21700 cylindrical cells exceeding 7,000 mAh [4]- multi-configuration drone battery packs (8S2P, 8S3P, 6S3P) [5], and semi-solid electrolyte systems, as reported in recent releases.





"This new milestone further validates our GEN4 technology and confirms that it's not limited to a single format or chemistry," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon.

Through its exclusive North American commercialization rights under the HPQ ENDURA+ brand, HPQ-together with Novacium-now benefits from access to industrial production capabilities spanning multiple battery formats and chemistries. This positions the Company to scale high-performance battery solutions across targeted applications, including mobility, defense, and advanced electronics.

Additional technical details, including benchmarking methodology and a comparative energy density table, are available in a technical note on the Company's website.

Stakeholders seeking additional technical context are invited to consult the accompanying technical blog, which provides further detail on testing methodology and performance results.

Engagement of European Focused Investor Awareness & Digital Outreach Services

HPQ has entered into an agreement with Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton"), a European-based capital markets communications firm, based in Hannover Germany (email: office@apaton.com) to provide investor awareness and digital outreach services aimed at increasing the Company's visibility among European and international investors. The engagement will support HPQ's ongoing efforts to communicate recent technical and commercialization progress to a broader global audience.

The agreement is for an initial term of 6 months, beginning on April 15, 2026, for a cash consideration of € 16,000 per month. Apaton and HPQ are arm's length parties, and Apaton does not hold any securities of the Company. "As HPQ transitions from technology validation to commercial execution, expanding our visibility within the global investment community is a strategic priority," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO.

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Based on data compiled from publicly available information sources, included but not limited the information found on the following links https://www.grepow.com/semi-solid-state-battery.html, https://www.ayaauavpower.com/news/lipo-drone-battery-2/?utm_source=chatgpt.com, https://www.herewinpower.com/product-category/drone-battery/standard-high-rate-battery/. [2] Internal capacity testing results derived from a commercial-ready semi-solid 8S drone battery pack incorporating GEN4 silicon anode material, with the battery pack manufactured by a third-party contractor and testing conducted by Novacium under controlled conditions. [3] Based on a 15,900 mAh (15,9 Ah) capacity, an 8S nominal voltage of 28.8 V (3.6 V/cell), corresponding to 457 Wh of total energy, and a total pack weight of 1.160 kg, resulting in ~395 Wh/kg at the battery pack level. [4] >7,000 mAh per cell, as reported in the April 15, 2026 press release [5] As reported in the April 22, 2026, press release

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ - focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium-of which HPQ is a shareholder-the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO2 producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site

About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is an innovative technology start-up created in 2022, in France. It is an engineering and R&D company dedicated to materials for energy, with a specialization in silicon and hydrogen. Novacium is developing 2 technologies. The first concerns a new silicon-based anode material that significantly increases the capacity of Li-ion batteries. Novacium's second activity is the generation of hydrogen. Novacium is developing an autonomous hydrogen generation system for civil and military applications fueled by a patented alloy based on silicon and aluminum.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company's website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

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