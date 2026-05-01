Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (the "Company" or "GSR") announces the results of its special meeting of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") held on April 30, 2026 (the "Meeting") to approve the Company's previously announced acquisition of three contiguous mineral projects located within the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon, Canada, being the Florin gold project, the FLR gold project and the RJ gold project from LIRECA Resources Inc. ("LIRECA") and LIRECA's affiliate, Florin Resources Inc. ("Florin Resources" and, together with LIRECA, the "LIRECA Group"), as initially announced on March 3, 2026 (the "Acquisition").

Shareholders holding a total of 15,195,471 Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 38.0% of the 39,984,778 issued and outstanding Common Shares entitled to vote as of March 24, 2026, the record date for the Meeting. The Company is pleased to confirm that 99.80% of eligible votes cast were in favour of the Acquisition.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of final closing conditions, including the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") approval, it is expected that closing of the Acquisition will occur on or about May 1, 2026.

As disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 30, 2026, under the heading "Votes Necessary to Pass the Transaction Resolution", the resolution approving the Acquisition required "minority approval" in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSX-V Policy 5.9, and TSX-V Policy 5.3, being approval by a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders other than such related parties whose votes were required to be excluded for purposes of the minority approval. Pursuant to MI 61-101 and TSX-V policies, 31,235,999 Common Shares held by the LIRECA Group (including their respective affiliates and associates) were excluded from the voting at the Meeting.

The Company also announces that, on April 30, 2026, it amended the purchase agreement with respect to the Acquisition to correct certain administrative errors in the claim groupings and grant numbers to reflect how the claims were recorded in the Yukon Mining Recorder. There was no impact on the projects being acquired or the number of claims being purchased by the Company. A copy of the amending agreement will be filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, GSR is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

GOLD STRIKE RESOURCES CORP.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

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Cautionary Statements and "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the closing of the Acquisition, including the satisfaction or waiver of final closing conditions and the anticipated closing date.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. Exploration activities in Yukon are subject to permitting and regulatory approvals, seasonal access constraints, engagement with local communities and Indigenous rights holders, and availability of financing.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations.

The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Gold Strike Resources Corp.