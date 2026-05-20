Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") with 2608124 Ontario Inc. dba Target IR & Communications ("Target IR") dated effective May 19, 2026. Target IR will provide investor relations services, including digital marketing support, to the Company. The Company will pay Target IR $8,000 per month, payable monthly in arrears, for an initial term of 12 months commencing May 19, 2026, with the option for the Company to renew quarterly thereafter.

Target IR, based in Toronto, Ontario, provides investor communications and marketing strategies for growing and emerging public companies. Salisha Ilyas, the principal of Target IR, is a senior investor relations professional with more than 20 years of experience across a range of industries, such as mining, healthcare and renewable/green energy. She has held senior investor relations and communication roles at Canadian and UK publicly listed companies and has also served as the head of professional development at the Canadian Investor Relations Institute in Toronto. Ms. Ilyas holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto, a Master in Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business (York University), and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. Ms. Ilyas owns 500,000 common shares of the Company and warrants to purchase up to an additional 375,000 common shares at $0.75 per share until May 1 2029.

The IR Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Stock Options

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 6,600,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share, exercisable on or before May 19, 2031. Of the options granted, 4,500,000 were awarded to directors and officers and vest in stages, with 25% vesting immediately and the remainder vesting as to 25% every three months from the grant date and 300,000 were awarded to personnel of Target IR in connection with the IR Agreement (being 150,000 stock options issed to Ms. Ilyas and 150,000 stock options issued to Aideen McDermitt). The Target IR options vest quarterly over a period of 12 months in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's omnibus incentive plan and are subject to regulatory approval. Following the grant of options, the Company has 12,106,429 stock options outstanding.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

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Source: Gold Strike Resources Corp.