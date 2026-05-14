Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") has appointed Tim Barry to the board of directors. Mr. Barry is a geologist and mining executive with over 25 years of international experience. He currently serves as CEO of Arras Minerals and President and CEO of Silver Bull Resources, a role he has held for more than a decade.

His experience includes senior exploration roles with Dome Ventures, Entrée Gold, Ross River Minerals and Canabrava Diamonds. Mr. Barry holds a BSc from the University of Otago and is a Chartered Professional Geologist with the AusIMM. He is based full-time in Kazakhstan.

Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Strike commented, "We are pleased that Tim has accepted our invitation to join the board of Gold Strike. Along with considerable skills as a geologist working in many regions of the world, Tim brings extensive experience in the evaluation, acquisition and financing of mining projects. We look forward to having him serve on our board."

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

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Source: Gold Strike Resources Corp.