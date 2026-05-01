

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermos has announced a significant recall of around 8.2 million food jars and drink bottles in the U.S. because of potential safety issues.



This recall, which was made public on April 30, 2026, impacts Stainless King Food Jars (models SK3000 and SK3020) and Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles (model SK3010). The company noted that a design flaw in the stopper, which doesn't adequately relieve pressure, is the root of the problem.



If perishable items are stored in these containers for too long, pressure can build up inside. When the container is opened, the stopper might pop off with force, which can cause injuries or cuts.



About 5.8 million Stainless King Food Jars and 2.3 million Sportsman bottles are part of this recall. Consumers should stop using these products right away and reach out to Thermos for a replacement.



The company has set up a support system on its website and through its customer service line to help customers navigate the recall process.



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