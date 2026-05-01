Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 5,335,000 stock options (the "Options") on April 29th, 2026, to certain directors, officers, employees and/or consultants of the Company.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.45 per share and are valid for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The Options vest in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms and conditions of the plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA)

Honey Badger Silver is unlocking some of Canada's richest untapped silver potential. With the acquisition of the fully permitted, high-grade PC Silver Project, the Company has become a leading North American silver and critical minerals company.

Backed by an impressive portfolio of 8 high-quality silver mineral projects across the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut, including the Sunrise Lake, Plata, and Nanisivik properties, Honey Badger controls district- scale land positions in some of the most metal-rich jurisdictions on the continent.

What sets Honey Badger apart is its strategic blend of real silver ownership and growth leverage: the Company holds 10,000 ounces of physical silver yielding 12% annually, reinforcing tangible asset value while advancing aggressive exploration and acquisition plans.

Led by a proven team of mine-builders and capital markets professionals, Honey Badger is building a cash-generating, asset-backed platform for the bull cycle in precious and critical metals.

More information is available at www.honeybadgersilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the potential of the Project, the timing of the completion of the Acquisition and the Offering, the third party approvals and consents (including the stock exchange approvals) required to complete the Acquisition and the Offering, the conditions required to be satisfied to complete the Acquisition, the abilities of the companies to complete the Acquisition on the terms announced (if at all), the intentions, plans and future actions of Honey Badger described herein, the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits / resources / reserves, geological interpretation, the timing for completing the Acquisition, the Company's ability to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions on or before the Escrow Release Deadline, the potential merits of Prairie Creek, and Honey Badger's strategic objective. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Although the Company believe that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295384

Source: Honey Badger Silver Inc.