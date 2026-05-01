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WKN: A3DQHZ | ISIN: CA4763392053 | Ticker-Symbol: JLM
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:01
0,057 Euro
+6,54 % +0,004
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0640,06730.04.
0,0620,06730.04.
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 04:02 Uhr
120 Leser
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Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Short Delay in Filing of 2025 Annual Financial Statements

TULSA, OK AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company"), announces a brief delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, along with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Financials"), which were due to be filed by today. The Company expects to file the Financials on or around May 4, 2026, and will provide updates as necessary.

About Jericho Energy

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, we are deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, we deliver efficient, high-performance energy solutions -- reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets. For more information, please visit jerichoenergyventures.com.

Contact:
Brian Williamson, CEO, or
Adam Rabiner, Investor Relations
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.
T: +1 604-343-4534
E: investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("Jericho") regarding future events, performance, or results, and are often identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, industry risks, access to capital, technological development risks, and those described in Jericho's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, but Jericho cannot guarantee future results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ?the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ?this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/jericho-energy-ventures-announces-short-delay-in-filing-of-2025-annual-financial-1163067

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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