Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Transition to Semi-Annual Reporting to Enhance Efficiency

TULSA, OK AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrators Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers, as adopted by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Blanket Order"), it will transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework ("SAR").

Jericho will move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting in its current fiscal year. Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third fiscal quarters.

Interim Periods Affected: The Company will not file interim financial statements or MD&A for the three-month periods ending March 31 and September 30, 2026 (and in subsequent years while relying on the Blanket Order).

Ongoing Reporting Requirements: The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and annual MD&A (within 120 days of its fiscal year-end) and interim financial statements and MD&A for the six-month period ending June 30 (within 60 days of that period-end).

This news release is issued in accordance with the Blanket Order. Jericho will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and applicable securities laws. Management believes that adopting semi-annual reporting will reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting while allowing the Company to focus additional resources on advancing its business objectives.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, we are deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, we deliver efficient, high-performance energy solutions -- reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets. For more information, please visit jerichoenergyventures.com.

Contact:

Brian Williamson, CEO, or

Adam Rabiner, Investor Relations

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

T: +1 604-343-4534

E: investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("Jericho") regarding future events, performance, or results, and are often identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, industry risks, access to capital, technological development risks, and those described in Jericho's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, but Jericho cannot guarantee future results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ?the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ?this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/jericho-energy-ventures-announces-transition-to-semi-annual-reporting-to-enhance-1167304