Core auto payments revenue grows period over period during final legacy period before new technology launch; record Q1 2026 dealer growth follows full commercialization for FUTR Payments 2.0; Canada licensing write-off reflects strategic decision to bring market in-house

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments (the "Company" or "FUTR"), today reported financial results for the six-month transition period ended December 31, 2025 (the "Transition Period"). The Transition Period reflects the Company's change in fiscal year-end from June 30 to December 31. Period-over-period comparisons are made to the unaudited six-month period ended December 31, 2024.

About the Business

FUTR operates one platform, the FUTR Agent App, across three mutually reinforcing revenue streams:

Revenue Stream 1, Payment and Banking Rails (Live): The FUTR Payments business, the key driver of Revenue Stream 1, is delivered through the Auto category using FUTR Payments 2.0, the Company's purpose-built payment management platform. FUTR Payments helps US auto loan consumers save between $2,000 and $3,000 in interest through optimized payment scheduling and paying loans directly on behalf of the consumer.

The FUTR Payments business, the key driver of Revenue Stream 1, is delivered through the Auto category using FUTR Payments 2.0, the Company's purpose-built payment management platform. FUTR Payments helps US auto loan consumers save between $2,000 and $3,000 in interest through optimized payment scheduling and paying loans directly on behalf of the consumer. Revenue Stream 2, Agent Driven Lead Generation (Q3 2026): Generated when the FUTR Agent App identifies a high-intent financial moment in a consumer's comprehensive data profile and introduces a verified, consenting consumer to a relevant brand partner. Brands pay lead fees in FUTR Tokens issued by the FUTR Foundation.

Generated when the FUTR Agent App identifies a high-intent financial moment in a consumer's comprehensive data profile and introduces a verified, consenting consumer to a relevant brand partner. Brands pay lead fees in FUTR Tokens issued by the FUTR Foundation. Revenue Stream 3, Premium Agent App Services (Q4 2026): Subscription-based and transaction-based services including asset valuation, advanced financial analysis, credit bureau reporting, and Agent customizations.

All three streams draw on the same consumer relationship and the same comprehensive data profile.

Transition Period Financial Results

The FUTR Payments business grew in both core revenue lines during the Transition Period. Bank processing fees, the recurring monthly fee earned per active consumer, grew 5.4% period over period. Enrollment fees grew 22.9%, reflecting dealer network expansion and a higher per-enrollment fee rate. Gross margin held at 88%, consistent with the prior period.

Total revenue was $3,904,834, compared to $4,111,456 in the prior comparable period. The 5.0% decrease reflects two items: the $2,826,311 licensing impairment described below, and a reduction in licensing revenue in the prior quarter following changes in the respective payment plan also described below. Neither item reflects the performance of the core FUTR Payments business. During the Transition Period, the Company signed a strategic distribution agreement with TaxMax, providing access to a portfolio of over 3,000 car dealerships nationally.



Dec 31 2025 (Audited) Dec 31 2024 (Unaudited) Change Bank Processing Fees $2,023,753 $1,919,921 +5.4% Enrollment Fees $1,273,235 $1,035,560 +22.95% Licensing $522,153 $1,016,664 -48.6% Other Revenue $85,693 $139,311

Total Revenue $3,904,834 $4,111,456 -5.0% Gross Profit $3,439,094 $3,723,917

Gross Margin 88% 91%

Adjusted Loss from Operations (1) $(2,971,673) $(616,535)

Net Loss $(7,417,495) $(1,204,344)



(1) Non-IFRS. Excludes stock-based compensation of $1,108,874, contract receivable impairment of $2,826,311, and amortization of $583,843. See MD&A for reconciliation.

The adjusted loss from operations increased $2,355,138 period over period, reflecting three factors: deliberate investment in the FUTR Agent App and platform expansion initiatives that had no comparable cost base in the prior period; capital expenditure related to the finalization of FUTR Payments 2.0; and the decline in licensing revenue. These costs are not expected to scale proportionally with revenue.

Canada Licensing Write-off

The Transition Period includes a $2,826,311 impairment of a contract receivable related to a technology licensing agreement under which the licensee held exclusive Canadian distribution rights for the FUTR Payments technology. In the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company had already reclassified a portion of the licensing consideration from revenue to interest income following a change in the payment plan associated with the agreement. The licensee subsequently failed to comply with its payment obligations and the receivable was written off in full.

Going forward management believes that direct distribution of the FUTR technology in Canada is the optimal path forward, as Canada is a priority market for the launch of the FUTR Agent App. Revenue recognition under the arrangement has been suspended. The impairment is one-time and non-recurring.

Subsequent Events

Record Q1 2026 Dealer Growth

Subsequent to the end of the Transition Period, FUTR Payments 2.0 reached full commercialization in March 2026 following the completion of its platform rebuild in November 2025. Q1 2026 produced 22 new dealer agreements, the highest single-quarter total in the Company's history and an important indicator of the trajectory of the FUTR Payments business, building on the 160+ active dealer base established during the Transition Period. In addition to TaxMax, the Company announced a distribution partnership with NYSADA, the New York State Automobile Dealers Association, providing access to approximately 1,000 franchised New York State dealers. The Company targets 500 active dealers by the end of 2027.

FUTR Agent App

The Company is moving the FUTR Agent App from closed beta into targeted distribution channels in Q2. As the Agent App consumer base scales, Revenue Stream 2, Agent Driven Lead Generation, is expected to activate in Q3 2026, with brands paying lead fees in FUTR Tokens to reach verified, high-intent consumers.

EQI Joint Venture

The Company entered into a binding letter of intent with EQIBank, Inc. to establish a neobank joint venture (75/25, FUTR controlling), subject to definitive agreement and regulatory approvals. The joint venture is expected to enable the FUTR Card, FUTR Digital Yield, FUTR Just In Time Payments, FUTR Global Currency, and FUTR Asset Optimizer, subject to jurisdictional availability, targeting commercial launch in H2 2026.

"Since joining as President in February 2025 and assuming the role of CEO in January 2026, I have made it a priority to address the legacy issues that were constraining this company's potential and the Transition Period reflects the cost of doing that work. We spent significantly to fix what needed to be fixed: rebuilding our core payments platform from the ground up, writing off a licensing arrangement that was no longer serving shareholders, and investing in the infrastructure required to support a fundamentally different business model. These were difficult, but necessary decisions. The result is a company that enters 2026 in a meaningfully stronger position. FUTR Payments 2.0 is fully commercialized, the FUTR Agent App is moving into distribution, our auto dealer partners are positioned to drive FUTR Agent App User growth and the pending EQIBank joint venture opens the door to offering an entirely new suite of financial products. The financials for this period look the way they do because we chose to absorb these costs now rather than carry them forward. What comes next is the business model we have been building toward, and the early indicators suggest it is working."

Alex McDougall, CEO, The FUTR Corporation

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments, operates FUTR Payments, a live US auto dealer payments business operating across approximately 160 active dealerships, and is building a full AI-agent-native digital banking product suite in partnership with EQIBank through a recently announced Joint Venture. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, anticipated product launches, the EQI joint venture, dealer network targets, and revenue expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Non-IFRS Measures: Adjusted Loss from Operations is a non-IFRS measure that excludes stock-based compensation, contract receivable impairment, and amortization of intangibles. A full reconciliation is provided in the Company's MD&A for the Transition Period.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295405

Source: The FUTR Corporation