

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSY) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY833.971 billion, or JPY290.86 per share. This compares with JPY900.342 billion, or JPY306.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to JPY13.995 trillion from JPY14.662 trillion last year.



Mitsui & Co Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY833.971 Bln. vs. JPY900.342 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY290.86 vs. JPY306.47 last year. -Revenue: JPY13.995 Tn vs. JPY14.662 Tn last year.



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