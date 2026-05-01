

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese trading and investment major Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK, 8031.T) reported Friday lower profit and revenues for fiscal 2026. Further, the company issued fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting higher earnings.



In Japan, Mitsui & Co. shares were losing around 3.6 percent to trade at 5,685.00 yen.



For the full year, profit attributable to owners of the parent was 833.97 billion yen, down 7.4 percent from the previous year's 900.34 billion yen. Earnings per share were 290.86 yen, lower than 306.47 yen in the prior year.



Profit before income taxes dropped 4.2 percent to 1.09 trillion yen from 1.14 trillion yen a year earlier.



Revenue for the period declined 4.6 percent to 14 trillion yen from last year's 14.66 trillion yen.



Looking ahead for the full year ending March 2027, Mitsui expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 920 billion yen or 324.61 per basic share, an year-over-year growth of 10.3 percent.



Further, the company projects full-year dividend for the year ending March 31, 2027 to be 140 yen per share, comprising interim dividend and year-end dividend of 70 yen per share, each. The dividend is higher than 115 yen per share for fiscal 2026.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News