

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SBI Holdings, Inc. (SBHGF) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY427.577 billion, or JPY624.54 per share. This compares with JPY162.120 billion, or JPY512.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 31.4% to JPY1.897 trillion from JPY1.444 trillion last year.



SBI Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY427.577 Bln. vs. JPY162.120 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY624.54 vs. JPY512.67 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.897 Tn vs. JPY1.444 Tn last year.



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